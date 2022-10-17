Read full article on original website
KPBS
Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now
Premieres on WORLD Channel on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. + stream at worldchannel.org and on YouTube / Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at 6 a.m. on KPBS 2. “Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now,” an unprecedented climate special, takes viewers on a journey across the country and around the world to the frontlines of the climate crisis. Featuring the reporting of award-winning journalists, the one-hour documentary explores the burning questions: Who is paying the price for climate change? How bad can it get? What can we do about it? and Will we act in time?
KPBS
INDEPENDENT LENS: Tiktok, Boom.
Premieres Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App. How does a teenage dance app become an issue of national security? From Emmy-nominated director Shalini Kantayya, of the critically-acclaimed film “Coded Bias,” “TikTok, Boom.” makes its broadcast debut on INDEPENDENT LENS.
