The 2021 tax filing season officially ended on Monday, Oct. 17, which was the filing deadline for extended personal income tax returns (Form 1040). As mentioned in a previous article, submitting Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, prior to the annual April 15 tax deadline allows you six more months to file your return. My wife was glad to hear that I e-filed our joint 2021 1040 with three hours to spare. Unfortunately, returns filed after the deadline will be subject to both late filing and late payment penalties. ...

