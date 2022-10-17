Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Tame Your Taxes: IRS regulatory overreach, Part 5
The 2021 tax filing season officially ended on Monday, Oct. 17, which was the filing deadline for extended personal income tax returns (Form 1040). As mentioned in a previous article, submitting Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, prior to the annual April 15 tax deadline allows you six more months to file your return. My wife was glad to hear that I e-filed our joint 2021 1040 with three hours to spare. Unfortunately, returns filed after the deadline will be subject to both late filing and late payment penalties. ...
Comments / 0