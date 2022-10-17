Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 9/22, Flor De Dalia Catalan to Cecilio Aparicio Brigido. 9/21, Sonia Serafin Martinez to Alfonso Rodriguez. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 9/23,...
neusenews.com
Veterans' Roundtable: 2022 Veterans Day events
Our new weekly articles have veterans’ news for everyone, keeping Kinston & Lenoir County residents abreast of all veterans’ issues & events. We accept any information concerning veterans. However, we need the information a week in advance---on Monday before it is to be published the following Monday--- sent to dsh2526@gmail.com or dropped off at G.I. Joe’s.
neusenews.com
North Carolina Community Programs Recognized as National Examples
Leaders from across the US visit local communities to learn how to operate successful programs. Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene Counties, North Carolina (October 20, 2022) - Rural community leaders from all over the United States traveled to Lenoir, Wayne, and Greene Counties this week to learn how to improve justice systems in their own communities. “It’s a real testament to our communities’ partnerships and creative problem-solving abilities that others want to learn from us,” said District 8 Court Judge Elizabeth Heath.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County transit vehicle operator II (Full-time) 2 positions available
Job Summary: Under the general direction of the Operations Manager, performs work in the operation of a van or other vehicles to ensure safe transportation of passengers to and from various destinations. In case of disaster, either natural or man-made, employee may be called upon to serve the citizens of Lenoir County. This service take precedence over duties described in this position as directed by the Director or Operations Manager This position is required to work 40 hours per week and work assigned will vary based on demand and requirements of Lenoir County Transit.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County to receive electric school bus after state awards $30M for Clean School Bus Replacements
RALEIGH – More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state, with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses. The new zero-emission and low-emission...
neusenews.com
Update: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, incident on Neuse Road
At 2:19, a trespassing call was reported. The incident happened across the street from 3776 Neuse Road. The first officer was on the scene at 2:41. At 2:49, two officers on the scene requested a supervisor. At 2:57, a deputy called in shots fired. Witnesses called and said deputies needed...
neusenews.com
Jones County Community Foundation awards more than $3,400 in grants
The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) has awarded $3,440 in grants to programs supporting the local community. $585 to Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support and relocation assistance for Jones County residents who are victims of domestic violence. $700 to Jones County Public Library for the Art of...
neusenews.com
Letter to the editor: Vote Jonathan Britt, Lenoir County Board of Education
As a retired educator and former Chairperson of the Lenoir County Board of Education and retired physician of Obstetrics and Gynecology who both care deeply about our community and Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS), it is with great hope and a clear vision for the future of our schools that we are asking you to vote for Jonathan Britt for Lenoir County Board of Education - District 5.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Veterans Representative/FA Counselor
The Veteran's Representative/FA Counselor is responsible for helping students complete financial aid applications and other necessary forms, requesting and processing confidential documents, answering phones and handling inquiries, assisting veterans with the veterans' benefits process, and submitting electronic data to the Veterans Administration. The Representative will provide research and assistance to the Director of Financial Aid with administering grants, scholarships, loans, and student employment per federal, state, and institutional regulations.
neusenews.com
KPD: Community concerns lead to drug arrests
In response to complaints from citizens, the Kinston Police Department conducted an investigation related to a house within our community where drugs were being sold. The community reported increased vehicle and foot traffic, weapons, discarded trash and the sale of illegal drugs. With the assistance from our community members, we were able to effectively address this situation.
neusenews.com
Obituary - Jimmie Dee Herring
La Grange – Jimmie Dee Herring went from the valley of his earthly home to the mountain top of his eternal home on Friday, October 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He can now go rest high with his Savior as he always dreamed. Jimmie Dee was born in Lenoir County on November 27, 1937 to the late Jimmie Deb Herring and Clemmie Braxton Herring.
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for October 22, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Save Saturday, November 19th and celebrate with us on Super Saturday. It will be a fun day, with our vendors and a lot of guest vendors; bakers, artists, crafters, farmers, beekeepers, funnel cake makers. If you are an artist or crafts person whose items are handcrafted, and you would like to become a “Vendor for a Day” (at no charge), contact the Cooperative Extension Office at (252) 527-2191 before November 9th.
Comments / 0