Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
Christian McCaffrey shares heartfelt note to Panthers after trade
The Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster deal late Thursday night, and the running back has made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and his former team. McCaffrey took to social media on Friday morning to share a heartfelt note...
Tom Brady issues apology for ‘poor choice of words’
Tom Brady opened his scheduled press conference on Thursday with an apology. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady spoke about how difficult it is to find time for family when the NFL season begins. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the start of the season for a player is like “going away on deployment in the military.” Some people took offense to Brady comparing playing football to serving in the military.
Todd Gurley responds to retirement headlines
Running back Todd Gurley told NFL Network on Thursday he doesn’t “think there’s any question” that he’s done playing football. But he also specifically noted that he’s yet to turn in his retirement papers. That part of Gurley’s comments turned out to be the...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Jay Wright reportedly gets new role after Villanova retirement
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright is taking on a new role after retiring as head coach. Wright is joining CBS to do broadcast work, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wright will do commentary and studio work for the network during the regular season and will also serve as a studio analyst for Final Four coverage with both CBS and Turner Sports.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
Giannis Antetokounmpo has bizarre viral moment with brother Thanasis
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are giving a new meaning to brotherly love. The two brothers, who are teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks, went viral for a very strange moment prior to Thursday’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. As Giannis was about to take the floor, TV cameras caught Thanasis preparing his brother by [checks notes] digging into Giannis’ nose to make sure that it was clean.
3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football
A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished. Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football. Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time...
Aaron Boone blames Yankees’ Game 2 loss on surprising factor
The New York Yankees were full of excuses following their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 2. That was just the second time all season the Astros played at Minute Maid Park with the roof open. Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinks it had a huge impact on the game.
49ers acquire Christian McCaffrey in trade involving 4 draft picks
The San Francisco 49ers have themselves a major offensive weapon. The 49ers on Thursday night acquired Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The news of San Francisco trading for McCaffrey comes hours after we shared a report saying that the Niners were a contender to deal for the running back.
DJ Uiagalelei benched by Clemson for Cade Klubnik
A week after giving an impassioned defense of D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney benched his quarterback. The Tigers made a QB change during the third quarter of their game on Saturday against Syracuse. Uiagalelei had thrown an interception in the third quarter, which led the Tigers to have Cade Klubnik begin warming up on the sidelines.
Report: Steelers set huge price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
Micah Parsons fined for taunting Dallas Goedert
Micah Parsons received a fine from the NFL on Saturday for his actions during “Sunday Night Football” against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys were down 20-10 in the third quarter against the Eagles. Philly had a 2nd-and-10 play at their 30 and Jalen Hurts threw an incompletion to Dallas Goedert. Parsons dove to break up the pass and then got up and flexed. He began talking to Goedert too and was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Ex-Jets Super Bowl champion dies at age 81
A member of the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team died this week. Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that retired former Jets offensive lineman Dave Herman has died at age 81. Herman died peacefully in Westchester County, N.Y., his family wrote. Herman played with the Jets for ten seasons...
Suns coach explains controversial Chris Paul decision
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
DeSean Jackson has lofty comparison for Lamar Jackson
DeSean Jackson has been around the NFL for a while and certainly recognizes quarterback talent. After joining the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran wide receiver offered up a Lamar Jackson take that he probably did not make lightly. The wide receiver said he sees Jackson as having similarities to Michael Vick....
High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD
Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night. Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
21K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0