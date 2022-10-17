Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A man walked away from the South Bend Community Re-entry Center late Friday evening and officials are searching for him, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. After Shah’heed Webster, 21, finished work around 11:40 p.m., he didn’t return to the South Bend Community...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
WNDU
Inaugural Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band hosted its first ever Art Fest on Saturday at Howard Park. From handmade jewelry and art to basket making and performances, the Pokagon Art Fest was a free event, open to the public. The Art Fest celebrated the contributions of the Pokagon...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
abc57.com
South Bend Record Show set for October 30 at new location
The next South Bend Record Show has been scheduled for October 30 at The Gillespie Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn on IN 933. The change in location was prompted by a change in ownership of the previous location and uncertainty regarding future dates. “There were a few turbulent...
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
wdrb.com
Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WNDU
Indiana Democrats visit South Bend to discuss reproductive healthcare, contraceptive access
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s a sign that women could play a leading role in next month’s election. On Thursday, Indiana Democratic candidates went around the state signing what they call a “contract with women.”. In it, they pledge to restore a woman’s right to reproductive...
WNDU
Coloma High School students help perform oil changes free of charge
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Coloma High School’s National Honor Society teamed up with their CTE shop program to give back to the community while getting some experience under the hood. This is the first time the school has invited residents to their shop so...
WNDU
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
WNDU
Police investigating fatal shooting in South Bend
Shah’heed Webster, 21, did not return to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m. Friday. It’s just the second victory in four home games this season for the Fighting Irish. 2nd Chance Pet: Princess. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cheryl Hunt from Pet...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WISH-TV
Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity fine-tune affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and Habitat for Humanity fine-tuned a potential project Thursday that would help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. This project would help save families about $7,000 a year on housing costs...
WNDU
Berrien County seeking grant for Silver Beach playground improvements
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park. According to county officials, the 30-year-old playground equipment is falling apart. It’s also not handicap accessible. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say...
WNDU
Local race raises awareness and funds for ALS reseach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Taking place at St. Patrick County Park in South Bend, people from all over the country gather to run and walk for ALS. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the racers go around a 3-mile loop for either 12 or 24 hours. The organizers tell...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon
If you’re interested, contact the Clerk of the Starke Circuit Court Bernadette Welter Manuel at 574-772-9160. With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, early voting is well underway. Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. City leaders say they hope this...
Comments / 0