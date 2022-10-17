Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch says she has 'mild' COVID-19 illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms on Monday, according to her office.

Crouch said in a Twitter post that she had “mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”

Crouch was at her home in Evansville after testing positive with the COVID-19 virus for the first time, said her office spokesman, Ron Green.

Crouch, 70, received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021 and has since gotten a booster shot, Green said.

Crouch has been lieutenant governor since 2017 as Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state legislator from Evansville.