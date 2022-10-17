Read full article on original website
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. The ruling filed Thursday sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations that had sought a temporary restraining order. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what...
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
NH man killed in car crash involving bear
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire say a man died in a crash involving two cars and a bear. Thursday night on Route 12 in Charlestown, police say a 20 year old from North Walpole, NH was a passenger in the car that hit a bear crossing the road.
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
Senator Bernie Sanders is visiting students Thursday and holding a public town hall with Finland’s Ambassador to the United States. Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support. Updated: 5 hours ago. New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups...
Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. “Products that used to take two months are now taking eight to 12 months,” said Todd Benoit with Berlin-based electrical...
Boxelder bugs enjoy the sunny side of your house
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when boxelder bugs pile up around people’s homes and businesses after a frost. Margaret Skinner, a research professor at the University of Vermont, says the insects don’t cause any harm but they can be a nuisance. For example, they’re smelly and they can stain if squished.
VGS offering electric heat pump water heaters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gas Systems is helping wean customers off gas and other fossil fuels with electric heat pump water heaters. They say they are the first gas utility in the country that started installing the appliances, saying the technology is valuable in the transition away from fossil fuels. Officials say their customers are also concerned with energy bills and helping the climate.
