Tucson, AZ

Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is coming to Tucson Saturday, Oct. 22

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 national tour, with Tucson marked as a pit stop along the way.

Mattel officials confirm the truck will cruise through Arizona and stop at La Encatada in Restaurant Circle 2905 E. Skyline Dr. on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If someone can't make that day, the truck is also stopping at these two locations:

  • Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center
  • Gilbert on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle • 2218 E. Williams Field Rd.

A spokesperson says this is all part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Barbie's iconic heritage.

The truck will feature these 70s-themed clothes and accessories:

  • Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
  • Pink Barbie-logo hoodie
  • Tie Dye bucket hat
  • Ringer T-shirt
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Enamel pin set
  • Burlap Shopper Tote
  • Stainless thermal bottle
  • Beach Towel
  • Malibu Barbie Necklace
  • Malibu Barbie Logo Mug

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

