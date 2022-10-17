ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
CONCORD, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships. Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut. “Back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returns Saturday at Hula Lakeside in Burlington. The event has been showcasing Vermont’s most innovative companies since 2008 and this year includes presenters John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific, and Sarah Kalil, the co-founder of new medical device startup CoreMap.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local dentist provides cleanings for Ukrainian refugees

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local dentist’s office is performing free dental care for refugees coming from war-torn Ukraine. It is a partnership with Agape Ministries Inc., Kwasnik Family Dental of Berlin. The Ukrainians say they are thankful to get this work done. “It’s pretty amazing that there were...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy