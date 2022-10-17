Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution. Updated: 6 hours ago. Personal injury lawsuits over PCBs manufactured by Monsanto are mounting. NH double murder suspect...
WCAX
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
WCAX
Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships. Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut. “Back...
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
WCAX
Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
Authorities seize items in Vermont woods connected to ‘person of interest’ in murder of N.H. couple
Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested as a fugitive last week after allegedly violating probation in Utah. Police in South Burlington, Vermont last week seized items while searching in a wooded area following the arrest of a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord, New Hampshire couple earlier this year.
WCAX
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
WCAX
2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returns Saturday at Hula Lakeside in Burlington. The event has been showcasing Vermont’s most innovative companies since 2008 and this year includes presenters John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific, and Sarah Kalil, the co-founder of new medical device startup CoreMap.
WCAX
Local dentist provides cleanings for Ukrainian refugees
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local dentist’s office is performing free dental care for refugees coming from war-torn Ukraine. It is a partnership with Agape Ministries Inc., Kwasnik Family Dental of Berlin. The Ukrainians say they are thankful to get this work done. “It’s pretty amazing that there were...
WCAX
Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
WCAX
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis. The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Updated: 4 hours...
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A fired Franklin County deputy sheriff who is on the ballot to become sheriff has now been charged with assault for kicking a man in custody back in August. John Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
Comments / 1