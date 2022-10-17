ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Woman charged after putting loaded gun in child's backpack

By Rana Mitchell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0icjzHbE00

A loaded gun was found in an elementary student's backpack — and the person who placed it there was the child's mother.

Warren County Sheriff's Department responded to a threat of a weapon at Hickory Creek Elementary School on Monday.

The District Attorney reports that Kristen Holland placed a loaded gun inside her child's backpack.

A school staff member discovered the firearm at 7:45 a.m. as they assisted the child into school while carrying their backpack. The staff member was unaware of the firearm before assisting the child.

Following the discovery, school personnel notified law enforcement.

Police report that Kristen Holland placed the loaded gun into the child's backpack on Sunday. The gun was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Officials said that this was an isolated event.

Grant Swallows, the Director of Warren County Schools, released a statement about the incident earlier today.

“I want to praise the work of our school employees and school resource officer in a situation where their training and preparation led them to respond flawlessly. We believe this was an isolated event with no intent to harm, but regardless, we take all instances with extreme and abundant caution. Because of the work of our staff and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, our students were never in danger and the situation was resolved quickly.”

Warren County Schools reported that parents and staff were notified about the incident to ensure they knew all the students were safe. No lockdown procedures were conducted during the incident because officials say no imminent threat was ever determined.

Swallows spoke on how Warren County Schools notified parents during the incident.

“Events like these are never good, but we felt like notifying our staff and parents was the right thing to do. First of all, we hope situations like these never occur, but if they do, we want to build trust with our families and community by making them aware of what is going on and reassuring them of safety. I can’t say enough how proud I am of our employees and law enforcement officials that kept everyone safe with little disruption to the day.”

Kristen Holland has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office asks residents of Warren and Van Burren Counties to store guns away from children in a safe place.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 6

Related
WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Gainesboro man arrested for causing structure fire

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the cause of a Gainesboro structure fire. According to a release by TBI, the investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Shivers who was identified...
GAINESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school

A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Franklin County Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect. They received a report from a homeowner on Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner noticed a light in their backyard and the homeowner went to investigate. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar as he was exiting a barn. The homeowner and suspected burglar got into a physical altercation. The suspected burglar left the area on foot. The homeowner provided a detailed description of the suspected burglar:
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy