Traveling solo has changed my relationship with loneliness. After visiting over 20 countries alone, I'm now more independent than ever

By Keturah Kendrick
 5 days ago
Keturah Kendrick in Thailand. Courtesy Keturah Kendrick
  • I've traveled to over 20 countries alone, and I absolutely love my solo adventures.
  • When I talk about my travels, people ask if I get lonely. Sometimes I do, but mostly I love it.
  • Spending time alone has changed my relationship with the concept of loneliness — and with myself.

