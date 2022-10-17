ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears during testimony about how he came out as gay

By Ashley Collman
 5 days ago

Kevin Spacey testifies during Anthony Rapp's civil sex abuse case against Spacey in this courtroom sketch from the trial in New York on October 17, 2022.

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Kevin Spacey.

Mary Altaffer/AP

  • Kevin Spacey said he regrets coming out as gay in a statement denying a sexual assault allegation.
  • The actor sobbed as he testified Monday in a civil lawsuit waged by Anthony Rapp.
  • Rapp has accused Spacey of sexually abusing him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Kevin Spacey sobbed on the stand Monday as he testified about his remorse for coming out as gay in a statement denying a sexual abuse allegation against him.

Spacey is currently facing trial in New York federal court over "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey assaulted him at a party in 1986.

Rapp first told the story to BuzzFeed News, which published a story in 2017 detailing Rapp's allegation that Spacey lifted him onto a bed and got on top of him at a party at Spacey's home when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

In a statement after the article was published, Spacey said he did not remember the encounter but acknowledged that he was gay.

"I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and choose now to live as a gay man," he wrote at the time.

Prior to the BuzzFeed article, Spacey had never publicly confirmed that he was gay.

He said he had been "pushed heavily" by leaders in the gay community to come out for years and had been planning to do so before Rapp's allegations were levied "to put the question of my sexuality behind me."

"I was no longer concerned people would label me Kevin Spacey, gay actor. I just wanted to be Kevin Spacey, actor," he said.

But in court Monday, Spacey said coming out the way he did was the wrong decision.

Breaking down in tears on the stand, he said he almost immediately regretted the statement. Within minutes, he said, he started getting blowback, including from friends who are gay.

"I was accused of changing the subject or trying to deflect or conflating the allegation with being gay, which never was my intention," he said.

While he worked on the statement with a PR team , Spacey said he takes responsibility for those words.

"It was my responsibility, I put it out there. It was really wrong, really bad, and I'm deeply sorry," he said.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday with more testimony from Spacey, this time under cross-examination from Rapp's attorneys.

Comments / 128

Marguerite Bogda
5d ago

Were there really people out there who didn’t suspect Kevin was gay? Who cares? But with minors? Always so wrong, no matter the sexual persuasion , jail time!!

Reply(2)
69
Terrell Patterson
5d ago

it don't matter what you identify as! under age children are off limits! no excuse! to many grown folks in this world! every adult kno's this! an no better!

Reply(7)
33
david dutra
5d ago

I don't think it's much different than a famous person that admits that they're an addict...People adapt to their environments . iN BOTH CASES INVOLVING CHILDREN IS JUST PLAIN WRONG !

Reply
16
Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Variety

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
