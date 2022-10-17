ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Associated Press

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made veiled comparisons on Sunday between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Marking the 66th anniversary of that crushed uprising, Orban suggested that the EU, which has sought...
TheConversationCanada

Policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era

After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The policy environment in the late pandemic and post-pandemic era poses new obstacles to effective policy development — unless we adapt. Our new environment is characterized by three key features. A trio of challenges First, we’re in a time of declining trust in public institutions and their leaders. One recent survey found that more...

