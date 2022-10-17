Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made veiled comparisons on Sunday between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Marking the 66th anniversary of that crushed uprising, Orban suggested that the EU, which has sought...
Everything you need to know about silovarchs — Russia's security elites — and the power they wield
Oligarchs do not hold such a great deal of political influence contrary to what is believed. However, silovarchs are somewhat more powerful.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK, France and Germany push for UN to carry out investigation of Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine
Top British, French and German diplomats wrote to the UN Secretary General on Friday urging the UN to investigate Iran's transfer of drones to Russia, given their conclusion that the transfer violates a UN Security Council resolution which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran, according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era
After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The policy environment in the late pandemic and post-pandemic era poses new obstacles to effective policy development — unless we adapt. Our new environment is characterized by three key features. A trio of challenges First, we’re in a time of declining trust in public institutions and their leaders. One recent survey found that more...
