Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Keystone (KEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Keystone (KEG) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please...
Woonsocket Call
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
Woonsocket Call
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Woonsocket Call
Politan Capital Management Takes Legal Action in Response to Masimo’s Attempts to Eliminate Stockholder Rights
Masimo’s Recent Bylaw Amendments Following Politan’s Engagement Effectively Preclude Stockholders from Nominating Director Candidates and Are Without Precedent. Politan Hopes for Constructive Engagement with Masimo Yet Now Needs to Defend Stockholder Rights in Court. Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), an 8.8% stockholder of Masimo Corporation...
Woonsocket Call
ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. - ARGO
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 19, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 13, 2018 and August 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Woonsocket Call
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
Woonsocket Call
CMP INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Local 295 IBT Employer Group Welfare Fund v. Compass Minerals International, Inc., No. 22-cv-2432 (D. Kan.), the Compass Minerals class action lawsuit charges Compass Minerals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Woonsocket Call
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
Woonsocket Call
By winning the trust of their clientele Today Opofinance is creating a buzz in the world of trading.
Currency pair buying and selling take place on a global market called the foreign exchange, or forex. One of the biggest and most liquid financial marketplaces in the world, the forex market enables traders to swap foreign currencies. Choosing the best forex trading platform for your needs is difficult, though, because there are so many forex brokers to select from.
If Walmart Is Serious About Crypto, Bitcoin Might Soar
The retail continues to send signals that it is getting serious about crypto. Bitcoin bulls, take note.
Woonsocket Call
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Business Expert Provides the Ultimate Guide to Making Profitable Business Exits and Securing Generational Wealth
Business owners won't want to miss the latest episode of Small Business 21st Century: Build Your Difference, as viewers take a deep dive into how to successfully optimize profits when transitioning out t business. In this informative episode, host Pierre Walters sits down with small business expert and CEO, David Walters.
Woonsocket Call
Southeast Asia-focused Vitamin Brand YOUVIT Raises US$ 6 Million in a Series B Funding Led by Unilever Ventures
SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - YOUVIT, a Southeast Asia-based new generation vitamin brand is proud to announce that it has raised US$ 6 million in a growth funding round. The amount raised will be utilized to fuel the expansion plans as YOUVIT aims to become the leading vitamin brand for urban millennials across the region. With Unilever Ventures as the lead investor of its latest Series B funding round, round, along with participation from existing investor DSG Consumer Partners and several other new investors, YOUVIT is well positioned to achieve its goals.
Woonsocket Call
Australian Battery Technology Recycling Company To Advance Commercial Studies In The Recycling Of Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems
Australian battery recycling technology company Battery Pollution today announced a strategic alliance to work with associated Renewable Project Developer Halo Renewable Energy (“Halo”) to investigate the efficient recycling of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which are the cornerstone of the modern renewable energy project. Australia is...
Woonsocket Call
Extended Car Warranties: Are They Worth It?
A car warranty is only valid for 60,000 miles. Some auto dealers only extend their warranties for up to 100,000 miles. What happens next? Either getting an extended automobile warranty or pay for the repairs to a car out of own pocket. Because believing in paying more in premiums when...
Woonsocket Call
Masimo Sets the Record Straight on Bylaw Amendments
Responds to Politan Capital Management’s Complaint. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today issued the following statement in response to the complaint filed by Politan Capital Management (“Politan”) in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the “Lawsuit”):. We believe this lawsuit is being initiated after the Masimo Board refused...
Woonsocket Call
Datadocks’s Premier Dock Scheduling Software Helps Warehouses Become More Efficient
Datadocks is a leading dock scheduling software that helps warehouses manage appointments, increase efficiency, and more. The software allows managers to adopt a more proactive approach to dock scheduling so they can prevent unnecessary bottlenecks in the supply chain that disrupt operations and ultimately affect the bottom line. This is why warehouses in diverse industries have been fast to integrate the software into their processes. As a result, warehouses have been able to minimize truck wait times, maximize throughput, and improve overall warehouse efficiency.
Comments / 0