Coos Bay, OR

kpic

Sewer repair work to be done on Dogwood Avenue in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advises that contract work will done on Dogwood Avenue from 22nd Street to 18th Street, the work will begin on Tuesday, October 25 and will run through approximately Thursday, October 27. The city says there will be interruptions to residential sewer service...
REEDSPORT, OR

