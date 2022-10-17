Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system
Pop into a meeting of the Board of Elections in Spalding County, Georgia, and it may appear like any other eye-glazing?gathering of bureaucrats being led by a no-nonsense chair. "We hang our political hats at the door when we come in and do the people's work,"?Board Chairman Ben Johnson said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge dismisses GOP states' challenge to Biden student debt relief program
A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oz loans his Pennsylvania Senate campaign another $1 million
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, loaned his campaign an additional $1 million on October 20, according to a filing with the FEC. Oz has loaned his campaign money from his personal fortune throughout his bid -- including $7 million in the most recent third quarter -- and his latest $1 million loan brings his cycle total to more than $22 million. Earlier this month, his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, touted that none of his haul came from his personal bank account.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his
Former President Donald Trump is claiming that records, such as clemency requests, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and shouldn't be handed back to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday. The filing only addresses a dispute over 15 documents but...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference
Prosecutors in Georgia have secured grand jury testimony from two prominent witnesses -- former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone -- in their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Their grand jury...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters
In the days and even weeks after President Joe Biden took the dramatic step to order the cancellation of student loan debt for up to 40 million Americans, it wasn't clear that he'd ever focus publicly on the issue again. Passing references deep into broad policy speeches were as much...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court pauses Biden student debt relief program while it reviews case
A federal appeals court put a temporary, administrative hold on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy, while the court considers a challenge to it. The order from the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals comes in a case brought...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race
The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman for the group, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Senate Leadership Fund is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Read: January 6 committee's subpoena to Donald Trump
The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department's top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access "comply with international human rights and treaty obligations," according to a letter reviewed by CNN. "In particular,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden contradicts himself with victory laps on deficit reduction and student loan relief, experts say
President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Friday for the biggest one-year drop in the federal deficit in American history. That's despite the fact that deficits remain historically high and all of the record-breaking $1.4 trillion deficit drop is driven by the fact that emergency Covid spending has lapsed.
Crist and DeSantis, both instinctive politicians, bring rival management styles
Florida voters have a choice this election cycle between two leading candidates for governor who have both served four years on the job, faced the headwinds of environmental or economic crises, and whose ambition for higher office was a hallmark of much of their tenure.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks the Supreme Court to block a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury investigating 2020 election interference
Sen. Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block a subpoena from the Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican filed the emergency request at the high court after the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence on whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday declined to say whether he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he secured the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. "Mr. Pence, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?" Pence was asked while taking questions from students at Georgetown University.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview
First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN's Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How a judge explained his sentence of Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress
A sentence of four months in prison that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced was shorter than the six months prosecutors were seeking, but still a noteworthy punishment and a boost to the House January 6 committee's efforts. As lawmakers have struggled for years to secure participation with Trump allies...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden's presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.
As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results -- and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead -- elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
Comments / 0