ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge dismisses GOP states' challenge to Biden student debt relief program

A federal judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oz loans his Pennsylvania Senate campaign another $1 million

Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Pennsylvania, loaned his campaign an additional $1 million on October 20, according to a filing with the FEC. Oz has loaned his campaign money from his personal fortune throughout his bid -- including $7 million in the most recent third quarter -- and his latest $1 million loan brings his cycle total to more than $22 million. Earlier this month, his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, touted that none of his haul came from his personal bank account.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his

Former President Donald Trump is claiming that records, such as clemency requests, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and shouldn't be handed back to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday. The filing only addresses a dispute over 15 documents but...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference

Prosecutors in Georgia have secured grand jury testimony from two prominent witnesses -- former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone -- in their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Their grand jury...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach

Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden rallies on student debt cancellation with eye on younger voters

In the days and even weeks after President Joe Biden took the dramatic step to order the cancellation of student loan debt for up to 40 million Americans, it wasn't clear that he'd ever focus publicly on the issue again. Passing references deep into broad policy speeches were as much...
DOVER, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race

The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman for the group, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Senate Leadership Fund is...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Read: January 6 committee's subpoena to Donald Trump

The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments

Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department's top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access "comply with international human rights and treaty obligations," according to a letter reviewed by CNN. "In particular,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks the Supreme Court to block a subpoena from an Atlanta grand jury investigating 2020 election interference

Sen. Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block a subpoena from the Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican filed the emergency request at the high court after the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals agreed...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence on whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday declined to say whether he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he secured the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. "Mr. Pence, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?" Pence was asked while taking questions from students at Georgetown University.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN's Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden's presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.

As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results -- and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead -- elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy