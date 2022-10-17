Ron Johnson's campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for 'recount consulting,' per FEC records

Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO