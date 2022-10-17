Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
Man wanted for murder in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police uncover lottery ticket scheme at convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turns into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker. 40-year-old Jessica Parker is charged with felony embezzlement. Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Woman Arrested After Shooting
A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man. At 10:56 a.m., on Tuesday the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call saying a male had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road. Officers arrived on the scene and observed the victim...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
hottytoddy.com
MBI: Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Involved in Shooting
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings...
Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
WAPT
One killed after log truck crashes into dump truck
PUCKETT, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a log truck wreck that killed at least one person. The log truck was headed east on Highway 18 in Puckett. Troopers said traffic slowed down because of a garbage truck picking up trash. Investigators said the log truck crashed into...
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
Two brothers sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of man after fight at grocery store
Two brothers who were found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Mississippi grocery store in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison. Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were sentenced by Judge E. Faye Peterson, following a four-day trial at the Hinds County Circuit Court.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
WAPT
Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
Comments / 0