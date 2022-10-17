Read full article on original website
Chowan Announces The 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Community Service Award Recipients￼
On Friday, October 14th, the 2022 Community Service Award and Distinguished Alumni recipients were recognized at a dinner event. Walter Gardner ‘74 and Barbara Leonard Dickinson ‘76 received Distinguished Alumni Award, Christina Joe Charity ‘11 received the Young Alumnus Award, and Jamie Johnson received the Community Service Award.
How to Make Your Church and Community Dementia Friendly Webinar Event
Join Chowan University on Tuesday, October 25 at 2 pm for the “How to Make your Church & Community Dementia Friendly” Webinar event. Dementia expert, Jean Matthews, MSN, RN, will share valuable information on how to help those affected by dementia feel welcome in our sacred and community spaces.
