16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
The Windows Club
Equalizer APO is not working on Windows PC
Equalizer APO is a great open-source tool that gives the user control over the sound coming from their computer. This is not just useful for music producers but also for general users looking for a perfect audio experience. However, it has been noted that Equalizer APO is not working on many computers. This can be due to various reasons, which is why there are various ways to fix the issue that we will be talking about in this article.
The Windows Club
Second Monitor is zoomed-in on Windows computer
If your Second Monitor is zoomed-in on a Windows computer, there might be something wrong with your system’s display configuration or the drivers. However, sometimes, the issue can be nothing but a glitch. In this post, we will find out which of these situations is valid in your case and how you can synchronize both displays.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
The Windows Club
How to change or set Device usage in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11. Windows 11 is so considerate; you can do a speed setup and skip certain things and then go back later to finish up. Windows allows you to skip certain things and do them at a later time when it is convenient. As long as the settings are not very important to the operation of Windows, you can skip them. It is, however important to know how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
How to verify the Integrity of the Game files on PC
You can verify the integrity of the game files on Steam, Epic, GOG Galaxy, Ubisoft Connect, Origin and Rockstar Games Launcher on your Windows PC by following the procedure laid down in this post. What are game files?. Game files are very important for any computer game. The game files...
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
The Windows Club
Xbox Accessories app stuck at 0% Applying update on Controller on PC
If when you try to update the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware via the Xbox Accessories app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, but the update progress is stuck at Applying update 0%, then this post offers adequate solutions to help you resolve this issue on your system. Xbox...
The Windows Club
Best websites to download Free Audio Books
How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
CNET
Save $120 On an Apple Watch Series 7 While Supplies Last
Having just been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, many retailers are clearing out stock of the now previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 with some enticing deals. If you don't need the latest and greatest version, you can save big on the GPS-only Series 7 model at Walmart right now with the 45mm device having dropped down to just $309 there. That's the lowest we've seen it go and $120 off its original retail price. The price is almost being matched at Target, where the same model is $310.
Never lose your AirPods again! Here are three AirPod tricks you need to know now.
Here are three tips for AirPods that just might make your life a little easier.
The Windows Club
Microsoft PC Manager is a 1-click optimizer for Windows 11/10
Microsoft PC Manager is a 1-click optimizer from Microsoft that provides Optimization, Junk removal, Virus removal, and other services to make your computer faster. This tool is available as a free download from the Microsoft China website and is currently in Public Beta. Microsoft PC Manager for Windows 11/10. This...
9to5Mac
iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds
5G cellular service is expanding across all carriers and works with the iPhone 12, 13, 14, and SE 3. Apple uses a “5G Auto” setting as the default that aims to give users a balance between network speed and battery life. But you can also manage the settings manually to optimize for what you need in a given moment. Follow along for how to turn 5G on/off on iPhone.
The Windows Club
What is a Computer CPU Pipeline?
In this post, we will explain what is a computer CPU pipeline. CPU (an abbreviation of the Central Processing Unit) is an important part of the computer that functions like a brain. And we already know that. But what we might not know are the techniques that make the CPU efficient. One such technique is Pipelining. If you want to know what is a pipelined CPU and how pipelining improves CPU performance then read this post.
The Windows Club
What is $GetCurrent folder and is it safe to delete it?
This post explains the $GetCurrent folder and if it is safe to delete it? If you’ve ever encountered the $GetCurrent folder while looking for unnecessary folders to free up space on your Windows PC, you might be thinking, what kind of a folder is the $GetCurrent folder, why is it taking so much space on your PC, and can you safely delete this folder? This post answers all these questions.
The Windows Club
How to use the LOG and LOG10 functions in Excel
LOG (number, [base]) Number: The positive real number for which you want the logarithm. It is required. Base: The base of the logarithm. Optional. Number: The positive real number for which you want the base-10 logarithm. How to use the LOG function in Excel. Launch Microsoft Excel. Enter your data...
The Windows Club
Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe
Some Windows users reported that their Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe. They noticed this in their computer’s Windows Security > Firewall & network protection page. This raises many questions, and users want to know how they can resolve this issue. In this post, we are going to talk about ways you can remedy this issue.
9to5Mac
12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official MagSafe charger $29, more
Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now going live. The most notable from the Apple front today has nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro model at $200 off and joins one of the best prices of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29. Not to mention, the latest iPad Air 5 is starting at $519, an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
