Weave Ranks in Top 20 of MountainWest Capital Network’s List of Utah’s Fastest Growing Companies

Flex Fleet Rental Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2022 Utah 100
DRAPER, Utah - October 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Today, Flex Fleet Rental announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Ranking No. 85 out of 100 companies, Flex Fleet Rental was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
Backing from 180 Investors Worldwide Shows Global Recognition of Washington Life Science Industry According to New Report
With $5 billion invested across more than 100 deals in 2021, Washington’s biotechnology, medical technology and digital health sectors are poised for continued growth. Life Science Washington, the state’s life science industry association, today published its first annual “Investor Report,” detailing the life science investment trends in Washington state over the last year. The report, compiled from Pitchbook, S&P Global Market Intelligence and other publicly disclosed data, shows strong financial momentum for Washington life science companies with more than 180 investors worldwide making deals across the state in 2021 alone.
JIT Home Buyers Expands Into All Louisiana Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
JIT Home Buyers announces an expansion into all Louisiana markets. JIT Home Buyers has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, JIT Home Buyers has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Israel & Gerity, PLLC-Estate Planning Lawyer: Providing Customized Solutions For Estate Matters In Arizona State
Israel & Gerity, PLLC-Estate Planning Lawyer, has set the standard for providing the best legal aid. They are known to provide services in various areas such as estate planning, business law, bankruptcy, wrongful death, construction accidents, Construction defects, lithium toxicity, dog bite, nursing home negligence, other personal injuries, Medical Aid/ALTCS planning, Trademarks, and other intellectual property.
Prop 30 Boosting EV Access Divides California Democrats
California has led the way in enacting ambitious legislation that seeks to ban the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. One would therefore assume that any proposed law that furthers this objective would gain near-unanimous support from the governor and key advocacy groups, but this isn’t the case with regard to Proposition 30.
The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the 'Power of Water' Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City
MIAMI - October 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the "Power of Water" educational initiative on Oct. 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for their health, their environment, and their communities.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Humana Announces Major Expansion of Florida Dental Network, Benefits
In addition to doubling the number of dentists available to its Medicare Advantage members, Humana is introducing extra financial help for those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. First bullet point under More Help for Floridians Eligible for Both Medicare and Medicaid section of release dated October 17, 2022, should...
