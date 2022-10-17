Weave Ranks in Top 20 of MountainWest Capital Network’s List of Utah’s Fastest Growing Companies

MIAMI - October 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the "Power of Water" educational initiative on Oct. 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for their health, their environment, and their communities.

1 DAY AGO