ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie crews prepared to handle impending winter weather

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXOtZ_0icjxtd400

It’s hard to believe but winter is knocking on our door, and Monday, local road crews said they’re ready for what could be the first snowfall of the season.

It may seem early to be talking about winter weather preparations; however, Erie County residents could see the season’s first snowfall overnight. With snow in the forecast, local road crews are planning how to respond.

City Streets Department prepared for snowy season

Ten Erie City Streets Department plow trucks and 48 employees are prepared for snow with enough salt to last the winter season. The streets department bureau chief said it’s early for snow, but it’s still important to be prepared.

“We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders on our salt trucks, so we have 10 salt trucks with plows on them ready to go right now. We always prepare early, cause you just never know in Erie when it’s going to come,” said Jeff Gibbens, Erie City Streets Bureau chief.

North East School District steps up security after alleged threat

One Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representative said they’re prepared with supplies and equipment but added it’s drivers that they’re in need of.

“We do have some open positions. Our routes will be a little longer with the guys we do have and we’ll work around the clock as the weather dictates. We’ll extend shift hours and work people longer,” said Easton Ray, assistant county maintenance manager, PennDOT.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Ray said 25 PennDOT plow trucks are ready to go and added that they also spend the warmer months making sure all the plow trucks and equipment work.

“That’s basically what we spend all summer doing is getting ready for winter again. Our garage is constantly working on the trucks and keeping them up and running so when it comes time to get ready for winter, it’s not as hard. The trucks are ready,” Ray added.

It’s a few weeks away, however, city officials are reminding community members that those odd/even parking rules will start again on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Take a drive! View scenic fall foliage in Erie Co.

The fall season has arrived and swiftly blowing by as Halloween creeps near. Take advantage of the time we have left and see the scenic fall foliage before it is too late! Hop in the car and take a drive to capture the last few moments before winter fully takes over. Presque Isle State Park […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Route 505 in Erie to close Saturday for demolition project

One major stretch of road in Erie will be closed Saturday for an upcoming demolition project. Route 505 will be closed while Haysite Reinforced Plastics demolishes its elevator tower. Company officials told us the tower was built by the property’s previous owners and hasn’t been used for years. The road is being closed as a safety […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the interest of public safety, the Petroleum Center Truss Bridge was closed due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, according to a release. The bridge carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County and is located within Oil Creek State Park […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Leaf collection underway in City of Erie through December

Leaf collection has begun in the City of Erie, and residents are encouraged to start raking their yards. Earlier this month, leaf collection started. It runs through Thursday, Dec. 8. City residents can have their leaves collected by placing them into open hard containers or plastic bags. One public works official says you should never […]
YourErie

Erie Bed Bath & Beyond closing this December

We’re learning more tonight about the closure of Erie’s Bed Bath & Beyond store on upper Peach Street in Erie. The company sent us a statement, saying in part, “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

One Dead In Rollover Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
FREDONIA, NY
YourErie

Sparrow Pond Haunted Hayride sees no shortage of business this year

Halloween attractions may draw crowds in the name of fun, but they do more for their communities than providing amusement. Spooky season can also be a great way to rake in the fall dollars. We got to ride on one local haunted hayride and found out there’s a big payoff to all the planning. We […]
Beacon

Lake Erie yellow perch fishing on fire!

The Lake Erie Erie yellow perch fishing may be languishing in the Central Basin and Eastern Basin off Lake Erie, but arround the Lake Erie Islands it is on fire right now!. It has been a few years since we’ve had such a wonderful fall bite of yellow perch, a favorite of fishermen. This is a good thing for the area. We are still battling high winds, but it is not stopping the perch from biting.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Environmental study for Bills stadium set to get green light

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The next public hearing on the impact of the new Bills stadium is set with the project poised to get a thumbs up from the required environmental review study. The public meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center. The Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Skunk & Goat Tavern provides lunch for North East teachers

Teachers in North East are receiving meals from one local restaurant. It’s an effort to celebrate their hard work. For the third year in a row, The Skunk & Goat Tavern is giving back to the North East School District, providing lunches to faculty. On Friday afternoon, 250 lunches were dropped off at North East […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Fire Investigators Probing Cause of Barrows Street Fire

Jamestown fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that city firefighters responded to 35 Barrows Street at about 2:00 PM and were on scene for approximately 3 1/2 hours. The Red Cross is assisting the residents living at the location. There is no word on any injuries.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy