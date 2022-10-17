Read full article on original website
How to insert images into table in Microsoft Word
Tables are used to organize data, but did you know that you can insert Images into your Word table? By default, a cell in the table will adjust to the size of an inserted picture, so you can insert as many pictures into your table as you want. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert images into a table in Microsoft Word.
How to add Google Driving Directions to your website
If you want to know how to add Google driving directions to your website, then read this post. Google Maps is the most popular digital maps service across the globe. It uses real-time traffic information to find the best route to a given destination. Embedding a Google Map to your blog or website helps your visitors view your location on the World map, see your address, and read reviews (if available). While you can easily embed a map into your website using Google Map’s unique Embed code generator, you can’t use that map as a navigation tool to help your visitors find directions to your location. In this post, we will show you how to use Google Maps to show driving directions to your visitors.
How to move Adobe Presets, Actions, and Settings to another computer
Adobe is the creator of some well-known and well-used graphic, audio, and video software. These include but are not limited to Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe aftereffect, Adobe Premier pro, and many more. With the wide userbase of Adobe software, people will inevitably want to migrate (move or copy), items across their Adobe software. Knowing how to migrate or transger Adobe presets, actions, and settings from one installation to another or from one computer to another will save time.
Equalizer APO is not working on Windows PC
Equalizer APO is a great open-source tool that gives the user control over the sound coming from their computer. This is not just useful for music producers but also for general users looking for a perfect audio experience. However, it has been noted that Equalizer APO is not working on many computers. This can be due to various reasons, which is why there are various ways to fix the issue that we will be talking about in this article.
Fix Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B
A lot of users reported that they encounter Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B when trying to sign in to their Xbox account. Usually, the error code is a result of a corrupted app cache or app data, misconfigured app, or some other issue with the Xbox or Windows. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if you are unable to log into your Xbox App.
How to reinstall Windows Terminal on Windows 11/10
Windows Terminal is Microsoft’s built-in application that allows its users to run command lines on their PCs for a myriad of purposes. The package offers several kinds of command shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, Azure Cloud Shell, etc. A common and misfortunate occurrence with the Windows Terminal is that you can mistakenly uninstall it while trying to do something else. In this article, we will be discussing how you can reinstall the Windows Terminal application back on your Windows 11 PC.
Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe
Some Windows users reported that their Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe. They noticed this in their computer’s Windows Security > Firewall & network protection page. This raises many questions, and users want to know how they can resolve this issue. In this post, we are going to talk about ways you can remedy this issue.
Xbox Accessories app stuck at 0% Applying update on Controller on PC
If when you try to update the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware via the Xbox Accessories app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, but the update progress is stuck at Applying update 0%, then this post offers adequate solutions to help you resolve this issue on your system. Xbox...
Go Back to Windows 10 button is not working in Windows 11
Windows 11 has a lot of new features as compared to Windows 10 operating system, like a new and powerful clipboard, snap layouts and snap groups, Tabbed Explorer, etc. Windows 11 also has a new UI. You can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 anytime by using Windows 11 ISO which can be downloaded from the official website of Microsoft or by using the Media Creation Tool.
Fix 0x80070157 Windows Update error
This article talks about the ways to fix the 0x80070157 Windows Update error. You may get this error while installing Windows Cumulative Update or a Feature Update. There are many reasons why you get errors while installing Windows Updates. Windows Update error codes are not associated with a particular KB number. That’s why different users got this error code while installing Windows Updates with different KB numbers.
Xbox One keeps disconnecting from the internet
If Xbox One keeps disconnecting from the internet, the solutions provided in this article will help you fix the problem. This issue is very annoying as it disconnects Xbox One randomly from Xbox Live which makes it impossible to play games. If you experience such an issue on Xbox One, use the fixes provided in this article in no particular order to get rid of the problem.
