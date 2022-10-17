Read full article on original website
Betty Hazelwood Spence
Betty Hazelwood Spence, 86, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Saturday October 15, 2022 quietly at her home, bravely fighting a lengthy illness. She was a native of Halifax County and was the daughter of the late John David and Mable Jessie Jordan Hazelwood. She was retired from Halifax Community College...
C4EE sets food distribution Tuesday
To positively impact food insecurity challenges within its community, the Center for Energy Education will partner with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to host a food distribution event Tuesday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, C4EE welcomes families, children, and seniors in...
Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics updates
Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics updated events. 1. Congratulations to the Ladt Jackets Volleyball team for making the state playoffs. They will travel to Princeton High School on Saturday 10/22 for the 1st round matchup. Match time will be 2pm. 2. This Friday night will be Roanoke Rapids High School...
Halifax Vikings volleyball advance in play-offs
The Halifax Academy Lady Vikings Volleyball team advance to the third round of the NCISAA State playoff. The Lady Vikings be Crossroads Christian Thursday afternoon and will face The Albemarle School Saturday October 22nd and 1:30PM.
Suspicious vehicle stop nets two drug arrests
A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.
