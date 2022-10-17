ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships. Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut. “Back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Gaia and Persephone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for two fluffy Greek goddesses, meet Gaia and Persephone. These two are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Gaia and Persephone.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 1

CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. For decades, Ray W. Allen and his wife, Pam, ran a petting zoo at the farm and welcomed visitors from far and wide. Many of us remember Ray W.’s beloved donkey Willy who gave “kisses” by eating sweets out of people’s mouths. In 1997, the Allens conserved the farm with the South Hero Land Trust to keep the land in the family for future generations. Two years ago, Ray C. Allen took over the farm from his father. They are managing the farm with members of the fifth, sixth, and seventh generations, including young Leah and Taylor Allen.
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returns Saturday at Hula Lakeside in Burlington. The event has been showcasing Vermont’s most innovative companies since 2008 and this year includes presenters John Abele, the co-founder of Boston Scientific, and Sarah Kalil, the co-founder of new medical device startup CoreMap.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Morning Show announces group costume contest winner

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Channel 3 This Morning group costume contest has wrapped up. We had so many amazing contributions and one theme was very popular this year. The “Addams Family” theme garnered four contributions. The winner is from the Ostrout Family. Thank you everyone...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
CONCORD, NH

