Wichita Falls, TX

Frost coming to parts of Texoma

By Noah Trombley
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Texomans could see some frost as we head into the week.

The cold front that pushed through during the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, has brought plenty of cooler temperatures along with it, as highs over the next couple of days are expected to stay in the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MZDa_0icjwxch00
Tuesday, October 18,2022 morning temps

This will also result in morning lows getting down into the high to the mid-30s with some areas receiving a freeze watch on Wednesday, October 19, morning. This will be a light freeze if it happens, as the temperature will only reach 32 degrees or below for a very short amount of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkYUu_0icjwxch00
Freeze Watch for Texoma for October 18 & 19, 2022 – Over night and into the morning

Due to it being a light freeze areas in the northeastern counties should take precautions for pipes as the temperature could reach 30 degrees in the early morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg29L_0icjwxch00
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 low temps for Texoma

Areas outside of the northeast should at least take precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Areas outside of the freeze watch still could frost accumulate.

After Wednesday we’ll see temperatures return into the 80s as we head into the weekend.

