Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square

MidtownJohn
5d ago
$1 million bond? Probably drank too much and made a very very very bad decision. We do need veils like that in Memphis.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
Woman arrested, accused of fraudulently acquiring and cashing $500,000 dollars in lottery winnings
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in lottery winnings. On Sept. 21, the Tupelo Police Department was notified of an embezzlement case at a convenience store at 1360 Barnes Crossing Road. Management advised that employee Jessica Parker, 40, of Tupelo, was suspected of...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Officer-involved shooting in Oxford being investigated by Mississippi officials
Mississippi officials report that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford that occurred Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, around 11:00 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford. MBI reports that investigators...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Woman Arrested After Shooting Man at Apartments on Molly Barr Road
Officers arrived on scene and observed the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect, Randrica Steward (24 of Oxford, Mississippi) was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee but has since been released. Steward was charged with...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford
People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
Mississippi man sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch, Mississippi man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the January 6 Capitol riot. Matthew Bledsoe was found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding in July 2022. Friday, Bledsoe was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three […]
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
wtva.com
DeSoto County man gets prison for racist threats
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A DeSoto County man will spend two and half years in prison for racist threats, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, used an encrypted messaging platform to communicate with members of a white nationalist organization. He made threats to...
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Mumford,...
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
