Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships. Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut. “Back...
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
WCAX
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
WCAX
Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer
Senator Bernie Sanders is visiting students Thursday and holding a public town hall with Finland’s Ambassador to the United States. Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support. Updated: 5 hours ago. New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups...
WCAX
Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. The ruling filed Thursday sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations that had sought a temporary restraining order. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.
WCAX
2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gunfire has...
WCAX
Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
WCAX
Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
WCAX
Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
WCAX
Jury expected to get cleaver murder case next week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the case of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. The defense on Friday called their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin, who testified to Aita Gurung’s mental state in December of 2017, two months after the murder.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
Comments / 1