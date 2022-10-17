ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vermont Tech Jam aims to link workers with jobs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2022 Tech Jam Career and Tech Expo returned Saturday to Hula Lakeside in Burlington. Seven Days has put on this economic event for the last 14 years. It invites Vermonters and out-of-staters to explore job opportunities and internships. Edwin Genece is attending from Connecticut. “Back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond

Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh radio station to broadcast localized 'War of the Worlds'

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gunfire has...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Young Vt. hunters encouraged to head to reporting stations with deer

Senator Bernie Sanders is visiting students Thursday and holding a public town hall with Finland’s Ambassador to the United States. Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support. Updated: 5 hours ago. New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont man sentenced to prison for cocaine distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking organization. Authorities say Juan Ramos, 45, of Wardsboro was sentenced to eight years in prison and six years of supervised release. Ramos pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Authorities say between 2015 and 2016 he distributed over 300 grams of cocaine in Massachusetts and Vermont.
WARDSBORO, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

New York judge blocks state ban on guns in places of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked the part of a New York law that makes it a crime for people to carry guns in places of worship. The ruling filed Thursday sided with two Buffalo-area clerics joined by two gun rights organizations that had sought a temporary restraining order. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

2022 Tech Jam features high-profile medical device makers

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the Bullets - Part 1. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gunfire has...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Disproportionate suspensions within Vt. school district prompt questions about discipline and support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data released by the Essex Westford School District shows that some groups of students were suspended at disproportionately high rates. The data shows for one year, Black students and students on individualized education plans were suspended at higher rates relative to their population than other students. The report has school officials looking at the causes and solutions for the imbalance and looking more deeply at suspensions and exclusionary discipline as a whole.
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington celebrates grand opening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first new financial institution in three decades is officially open for business. The Bank of Burlington celebrated its grand opening Thursday at its bricks-and-mortar location on Kimball Ave. in South Burlington. That means anyone can now walk in and sign up for personalized banking or request a commercial loan.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Jury expected to get cleaver murder case next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the case of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. The defense on Friday called their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin, who testified to Aita Gurung’s mental state in December of 2017, two months after the murder.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - This week medical staff at North Country Hospital took a vote of no-confidence in their CEO Brian Nall. Staff who wish to remain anonymous told our reporter Rachel Mann problems started as soon as he walked in the door. Brian Nall took over as CEO in...
NEWPORT, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy