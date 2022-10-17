Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demands justice after driver makes bail

A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.

MONSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO