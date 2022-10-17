If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.

1 DAY AGO