Franklin County Free Press

Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022

Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022

Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson 1934~2022

Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson, 88, of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born January 18, 1934 in Wytheville, VA she was the daughter of the late William and Louria (Dillow) Hurt. Patricia is survived by her son Stephen Wilkinson (Kelly Marshall); A special niece Carol Carlyon...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022

Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022

Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald Jay “Donnie” Atherton 1957~2022

Mr. Donald Jay “Donnie” Atherton, 64, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 16, 1957, he was a son of the late Margaret Etter Rhodes Atherton. Donnie worked with TB Woods, Inc., and also formerly with Walmart, both of Chambersburg. Surviving are...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John T Moser obituary 1933~2022

John T Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16 at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children: Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
LITITZ, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald R Leyh obituary 1928~2022

Donald R Leyh, age 94, of Greencastle, PA, and formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born on April 22, 1928, in Jeannette, PA, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Alma (Leonard) Leyh. A veteran, Mr. Leyh served honorably...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mable C Bard obituary 1923~2022

Mable C Bard (Wingert), 99, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 31, 1923 in St. Thomas Township, she was a daughter of the late Clarence G. and Myrtle E. Forrester Wingert. She had been employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

