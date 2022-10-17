Read full article on original website
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
Robert E “Bob” Mowen obituary 1943~2022
Robert E “Bob” Mowen, Jr., 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1943, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Zentmyer) Mowen. He graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of...
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Cheryl J “Peach” Rotz (McIntire), 75, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 26, 1947 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty L. (Wilhide) McIntire. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson 1934~2022
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson, 88, of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born January 18, 1934 in Wytheville, VA she was the daughter of the late William and Louria (Dillow) Hurt. Patricia is survived by her son Stephen Wilkinson (Kelly Marshall); A special niece Carol Carlyon...
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr. obituary 1961~2022
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1961 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Lester Clyde Hoch, Sr and Edna V. (Holtry) Hoch. Lester was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for Westminster...
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise 2000~2022
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at...
Janet A Mickelinc obituary 1942~2022
Mrs. Janet A Mickelinc (Broyles), 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 22, 1942, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna F. (LaRue) Broyles. She graduated from Martinsburg, WV High School with the class...
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair 1944~2022
Richard Orville “Dick” Blair age 78, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Greencastle, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born October 9, 1944, in Clear Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Omar...
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
Dorothy S Riley obituary 1934~2022
Dorothy S Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
James “Jim” E Gross obituary 1927~2022
James “Jim” E Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jim’s wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died...
Donald Jay “Donnie” Atherton 1957~2022
Mr. Donald Jay “Donnie” Atherton, 64, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 16, 1957, he was a son of the late Margaret Etter Rhodes Atherton. Donnie worked with TB Woods, Inc., and also formerly with Walmart, both of Chambersburg. Surviving are...
Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh 1933~2022
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” SK Blubaugh, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her home in Quincy Township. Born on June 12, 1933, in Edgemont, MD, she moved to Quincy, PA in August 1946. She graduated with Class of 1951, Quincy High School. She was...
John T Moser obituary 1933~2022
John T Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16 at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children: Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Donald R Leyh obituary 1928~2022
Donald R Leyh, age 94, of Greencastle, PA, and formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born on April 22, 1928, in Jeannette, PA, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Alma (Leonard) Leyh. A veteran, Mr. Leyh served honorably...
Mable C Bard obituary 1923~2022
Mable C Bard (Wingert), 99, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 31, 1923 in St. Thomas Township, she was a daughter of the late Clarence G. and Myrtle E. Forrester Wingert. She had been employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at...
Robert T Snurr Jr. obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Robert T Snurr Jr., 82, of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior when he left this earth on Friday evening, October 14, 2022, in his home. Born August 23, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Robert T. Snurr, Sr. and Mary A. (Witmer) Snurr.
William “Bill” D Carbaugh 1936~2022
William “Bill” D Carbaugh, Sr., 86, of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 6, 1936, in Green Spring, PA, a son of the late David E. and Alice H. (Mixell) Carbaugh. Bill was...
