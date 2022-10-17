John T Moser, age 89, passed away on Sunday, October 16 at Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, and three children: Mark (Peggy), Tod (Christine), and Leigh (Thomas Counts). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

LITITZ, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO