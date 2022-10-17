The Boston Celtics will be looking for their third straight win to open the season as they face off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Amway Arena. The Celtics are coming off an impressive road win over the Miami Heat in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. They will be without Al Horford for the matchup against Orlando after the big man was a late scratch due to lower back soreness. Without him, big men such as Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet should see expanded roles against Orlando. The Magic are still looking for their first win of the year after losing tight contests to the Pistons and Hawks to begin the year. It will be the first look at the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero who has impressed early on for the Magic in his opening two games. However, the top pick will have a tall task on his hands to try to slow down Boston’s offensive attack with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both averaging over 30 points per game during Boston’s opening two wins of the year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO