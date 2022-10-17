Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Bruins vs. Wild: How to watch NHL for free on Saturday afternoon
Fans of snipers figure to enjoy Saturday’s game at TD Garden where two of the game’s best scorers square off when Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov visits David Pastrnak and the Bruins. Boston will try to stay hot a 4-1, while the Wild is trying to shake off a 1-3 start.
Taylor Hall scores game-winner again as Bruins beat Wild 4-3 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
Game of the Week: No. 3 Minnechaug football vs. No. 6 Longmeadow storylines, keys to the game
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The high school football regular season is almost over, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still plenty of important and exciting games to watch before going into the postseason.
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Boston Celtics will be looking for their third straight win to open the season as they face off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Amway Arena. The Celtics are coming off an impressive road win over the Miami Heat in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. They will be without Al Horford for the matchup against Orlando after the big man was a late scratch due to lower back soreness. Without him, big men such as Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet should see expanded roles against Orlando. The Magic are still looking for their first win of the year after losing tight contests to the Pistons and Hawks to begin the year. It will be the first look at the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero who has impressed early on for the Magic in his opening two games. However, the top pick will have a tall task on his hands to try to slow down Boston’s offensive attack with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both averaging over 30 points per game during Boston’s opening two wins of the year.
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
Dmitri Samorukov records first goal for Springfield, Thunderbirds top Belleville Senators
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) played a diligent defensive game to earn a second straight victory, 3-2 over the Belleville Senators (2-2-1-0) on Saturday night at CAA Arena in Belleville. Springfield jumped right out of the gates, and Matthew Highmore got behind the defense for a breakaway before...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points
The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Why Jayson Tatum isn’t happy with Celtics despite 3-0 start to season
After a 40-point night against the Magic and a 3-0 start to the regular season, one might expect Jayson Tatum to be jubilant about Boston’s opening week of the regular season. However, the Celtics All-Star couldn’t help but voice his concern after Boston’s 126-120 win due to the team’s play on end of the floor.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum building early MVP hype with hot start to season
The theory over the past couple seasons was relatively simple: What would Jayson Tatum’s season look like if he didn’t have such slow starts? Tatum himself addressed it during the preseason, acknowledging he traditionally has struggled in the first half of the season. Of course, Tatum has delivered some of his best games of his career down the stretch, when the Celtics need to pick up wins late in the regular season or playoffs.
NBA betting: DraftKings promo code drives bet $5, win $200 offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate and you can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a $200 win...
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
Vadim Zherenko’s AHL debut ends in Springfield win, Thunderbirds top Belleville Senators
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (1-3-0-0) received outstanding goaltending from their first-year netminder in a 5-2 win over the Belleville Senators (2-1-1-0) on Friday night at CAA Arena in Belleville. After failing to take a lead in their first three games, the Thunderbirds changed their fortunes in Belleville with...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown explains hot start after 28-point game against Heat
After proving he’s capable of being a second option on a Finals team, Jaylen Brown has impressed in the early goings of the season. After a 35-point outburst on opening night against the Sixers, Brown followed that up with a 28-point game Friday night against the Heat. The Celtics...
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum called ‘formula for success’ for team chemistry
The Celtics look impressive after starting 2-0 on the season, including a 111-104 win over the Heat on Friday. The C’s have ousted two East contenders in the form of the Sixers and Heat, forging their own hot start to the season. That’s life as a contender as Boston looks to get back to the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum credits Noah Vonleh, Sam Hauser as bench helps Celtics win over Heat
Jayson Tatum has routinely played as the only starter on Celtics bench units throughout recent seasons as he’s risen to an All-Star level. This year, he’s been dealing with a relatively new cast of characters on that front amid injuries to Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari along with some offseason changes in personnel.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0