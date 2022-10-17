ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Taylor Hall scores game-winner again as Bruins beat Wild 4-3 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Boston Celtics will be looking for their third straight win to open the season as they face off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Amway Arena. The Celtics are coming off an impressive road win over the Miami Heat in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. They will be without Al Horford for the matchup against Orlando after the big man was a late scratch due to lower back soreness. Without him, big men such as Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet should see expanded roles against Orlando. The Magic are still looking for their first win of the year after losing tight contests to the Pistons and Hawks to begin the year. It will be the first look at the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero who has impressed early on for the Magic in his opening two games. However, the top pick will have a tall task on his hands to try to slow down Boston’s offensive attack with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both averaging over 30 points per game during Boston’s opening two wins of the year.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Magic 126-120 behind Jayson Tatum erupting for 40 points

The Celtics have started the year with one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA and that trend continued against the Magic on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum (40 points) led five different Boston players in double figures as the visitors took down Orlando 126-120 in a shootout at Amway Arena after closing strong late with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum building early MVP hype with hot start to season

The theory over the past couple seasons was relatively simple: What would Jayson Tatum’s season look like if he didn’t have such slow starts? Tatum himself addressed it during the preseason, acknowledging he traditionally has struggled in the first half of the season. Of course, Tatum has delivered some of his best games of his career down the stretch, when the Celtics need to pick up wins late in the regular season or playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

