Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
'Would you recommend this to your daughter or mom': One of 3 questions you should ask your Dr.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often lifesaving, but a new report finds that doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
2 The Rescue: Kale
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
You can buy band-aids, Tylenol and now hearing aids over-the-counter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
Glow for Greensboro sponsor night to give a sneak peek of the Winter Wonderlight show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Glow for Greensboro is getting an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center on sponsor night. On Friday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Glow for Greensboro wants to invite sponsors to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they take a sneak peek at the Winter Wonderlights show.
30th Food 2 Families drive success!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
Come meet Ravi! The Greensboro Science Center's red panda cub is moving to the main exhibit.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The newest red panda at the Greensboro Science Center is ready for his new home!. He was born June 20, making him the first red panda cub born at the science center. Since then, he's remained in an indoor exhibit. Take a look at him now!
Students needed! Elon University is participating in first-of-its-kind heart study
ELON, N.C. — Elon University’s Department of Exercise Science is participating in the first of its health study and is needing participants. The Health E Start Study is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health. The University is looking for...
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
Greensboro honors fallen firefighters, daughter of Rick Murrell shares emotion after losing her father
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department honored its fallen firefighters Saturday. This is the second annual memorial the department has held at Green Hill Cemetery. "Each firefighter on that list has left a lasting legacy," Fire Chief Jim Robinson said. The memorial had speakers take turns at the...
Job experts sound off on landing a seasonal job or finding a new career
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final months of the year are busy for hiring. Retailers and shipping companies are looking to hire seasonal workers. Other job-seekers are just looking for a new opportunity. With so many employers looking to hire, experts say it's a job seekers market. Cover letters can...
D.O.P.E | Dads Organizing for Public Education kick-off early voting at the Guilford County Courthouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black fathers, coachers, mentors, educators and leaders all rallied together to encourage the community to get out and vote Thursday. They gathered in front of the courthouse downtown to kick-off early voting in the Triad. If you are registered to vote, or even if you're not...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
Child Found Locked In Dog Kennel In North Carolina, Three Suspects Who Kept Them There Arrested
A child was found locked in a dog kennel in North Carolina on Oct. 19, Radar has learned.According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a child who was believed to be 9 or 10 years old was discovered in the dog kennel after the department received a call from a citizen a little before 7 a.m. at 160 Cress Road in Lexington, North Carolina.Davidson County deputies responded to the situation and found a 9-year-old stuck in a kennel that was locked with a padlock. Officers forced the kennel open and took the child to EMS personnel who arrived on scene...
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WFMY NEWS2
Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue. Police said it happened early Sunday morning. Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and...
Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0