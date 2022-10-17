A ‘pretty special’ day: Oswego officially opens new skate park on river walk

Read full article on original website
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
Ronald P. Louis
Ronald (Ron) P. Louis, 74, of Oswego, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ron was born in Oswego, NY, son of the late Paul and Lillian Henry Louis. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He worked as a mechanic for many years at Alcan Aluminum Factory, before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Oswego, NY, where he shared his gift of making delicious food and crafting various furnishings, including the podium, communion table, and completing finishing work around the baptistry. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an excellent wood worker and used his craftsmanship to make many pieces of furniture over the years for his family, including armoires, hope chests, end tables, shelves, and various cabinets.
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Dr. Ernest M. Manwaren: A Masonic scandal
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation...
Michael D. Monette
Michael D. Monette, 72, a resident of Oswego passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Monette and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
RFD: 12-year-old boy hospitalized after shock at substation
Firefighters found the boy inside the fence line. He was semiconscous with severe electrical burns on his body.
Local business prepares for busy season, overcomes challenges
OSWEGO — Local Oswego candy store Man in the Moon has been learning how to adapt to pandemic-related changes for years now. Chocolate and other candy sales surged 11% in 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association and the spike in demand for sweet holiday treats is not expected to slow down.
Helen V. Lehmann
Helen V. Lehmann, 97, was promoted to glory Oct. 18 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Helen was born June 29, 1925, in Oswego, New York, to the late William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey. Helen love to share her family stories sitting at the kitchen table while...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances […]
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being shocked at RG&E substation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 12-year-old was severely burned and shocked at an RG&E substation on Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to Suntru Street on Sunday around 2 p.m. They cut through a fence and found the boy inside the fence line of the RG&E substation, semi-conscious...
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Amanda L. Ferguson, 34, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center following her battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Oswego runners excel at conference meet; 5 earn all-league recognition
BALDWINSVILLE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed Wednesday at the Salt City Athletic Conference Championship Meet in Baldwinsville. The Oswego boys took third place in the Empire Division and 10th overall in the conference.
