A ‘pretty special’ day: Oswego officially opens new skate park on river walk

Ronald (Ron) P. Louis, 74, of Oswego, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ron was born in Oswego, NY, son of the late Paul and Lillian Henry Louis. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He worked as a mechanic for many years at Alcan Aluminum Factory, before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Oswego, NY, where he shared his gift of making delicious food and crafting various furnishings, including the podium, communion table, and completing finishing work around the baptistry. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an excellent wood worker and used his craftsmanship to make many pieces of furniture over the years for his family, including armoires, hope chests, end tables, shelves, and various cabinets.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO