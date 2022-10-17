Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
sfstandard.com
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop
Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
sfstandard.com
SF To Honor the Woman Who Saved the City’s Cable Cars From Extinction 75 Years Ago
Back in 1947, San Francisco almost lost its trademark mode of public transportation when then-Mayor Roger Lapham called on the city to junk its cable car system. That’s when Friedel Klussmann stepped in, establishing the Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, drumming up support from the media and local celebrities and convincing her fellow San Franciscans that the sentimental value of their world-famous streetcar line was worth the high cost of maintaining it.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
sfstandard.com
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
sfstandard.com
San Franciscans Aren’t Going Back to the Office Anytime Soon
Initially a feature of the pandemic, remote work has become a core part of San Francisco’s culture and is likely to persist permanently—at least if the city’s voters have their way. According to The Standard’s Fall Voter Poll, a majority of residents who are currently working do...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
sfstandard.com
The Q&A: Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy CEO Celebrates the 50th Birthday of SF’s Outdoor Wonderland
More than 6-in-10 San Franciscans were not yet born when President Richard Nixon signed a bill to add the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) to the National Park System on Oct. 27, 1972. The GGNRA broke new ground from Day One because there had never been a national park...
sfstandard.com
Scammers Targeting San Franciscans Who Have Student Loan Debt
Fraudsters have been out in force throughout the pandemic, and now they’re apparently preying on Bay Area residents hoping to finally get out from under their looming student loan debt. The FBI’s San Francisco bureau issued a warning Friday that scammers are targeting people after President Biden’s student loan...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
sfstandard.com
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening
A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
sfstandard.com
SF Public Health Official Resigns From Unauthorized Nonprofit Gig
Lisa Pratt, SF’s director of jail health services, has resigned from her unauthorized side job with a city-funded nonprofit after her dual employment was revealed earlier this week. Pratt’s side job with Baker Places, a financially troubled drug rehab nonprofit, was first reported by The Standard after the organization...
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Malaysian Noodlery Damansara, Boozy Brunch at Hazie’s and More
Noodles are making news this week, and we’re not mad about it! After years of experimenting with dinner parties and pop-ups across the city, chef Tracy Goh has found a soft place for her Malaysian laksa noodle bar to land in Noe Valley. More noodles abound over in Union...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending Money: Donors Pile Into District 6 Race
The money race for District 6 Supervisor has shifted into high gear as both campaigns move past the $400,000 mark, and third-party spending is very much in play. Honey Mahogany—a former aide to former supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney—has received nearly $474,000 to date in her race to represent SoMa, Mission Bay and neighboring areas, putting her campaign war chest in the lead. Her campaign has spent almost $234,000 so far.
Comments / 0