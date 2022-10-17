ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop

Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
SF To Honor the Woman Who Saved the City’s Cable Cars From Extinction 75 Years Ago

Back in 1947, San Francisco almost lost its trademark mode of public transportation when then-Mayor Roger Lapham called on the city to junk its cable car system. That’s when Friedel Klussmann stepped in, establishing the Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, drumming up support from the media and local celebrities and convincing her fellow San Franciscans that the sentimental value of their world-famous streetcar line was worth the high cost of maintaining it.
An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
San Franciscans Aren’t Going Back to the Office Anytime Soon

Initially a feature of the pandemic, remote work has become a core part of San Francisco’s culture and is likely to persist permanently—at least if the city’s voters have their way. According to The Standard’s Fall Voter Poll, a majority of residents who are currently working do...
Scammers Targeting San Franciscans Who Have Student Loan Debt

Fraudsters have been out in force throughout the pandemic, and now they’re apparently preying on Bay Area residents hoping to finally get out from under their looming student loan debt. The FBI’s San Francisco bureau issued a warning Friday that scammers are targeting people after President Biden’s student loan...
City Officials, Chinatown Leaders Show Off Station Ahead of Long-Awaited Subway Opening

A sneak peek of Chinatown’s new subway station revealed towering art installations—and a whole lot of stairs. But the trains didn’t move an inch on Thursday at a joint event between the San Francisco Arts Commission and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) celebrating the station and its artwork. The soft opening of the station—officially named Chinatown-Rose Pak station after the famed political power broker—is scheduled for Nov. 19, when trains will carry passengers for the first time on weekends only. The full routes are expected to open on Jan. 22, 2023.
SF Public Health Official Resigns From Unauthorized Nonprofit Gig

Lisa Pratt, SF’s director of jail health services, has resigned from her unauthorized side job with a city-funded nonprofit after her dual employment was revealed earlier this week. Pratt’s side job with Baker Places, a financially troubled drug rehab nonprofit, was first reported by The Standard after the organization...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money

SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
Who’s Spending Money: Donors Pile Into District 6 Race

The money race for District 6 Supervisor has shifted into high gear as both campaigns move past the $400,000 mark, and third-party spending is very much in play. Honey Mahogany—a former aide to former supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney—has received nearly $474,000 to date in her race to represent SoMa, Mission Bay and neighboring areas, putting her campaign war chest in the lead. Her campaign has spent almost $234,000 so far.
