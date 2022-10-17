‘Strategic Planning in an Uncertain World’ Mbanq Hosts Seminar with Simon Taylor at Money 2020

Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
By winning the trust of their clientele Today Opofinance is creating a buzz in the world of trading.
Currency pair buying and selling take place on a global market called the foreign exchange, or forex. One of the biggest and most liquid financial marketplaces in the world, the forex market enables traders to swap foreign currencies. Choosing the best forex trading platform for your needs is difficult, though, because there are so many forex brokers to select from.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JEMD) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about December 1, 2022. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue...
Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Report Reveals Annual Cost of Compliance Increasing for Banks and FinTechs
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The most recent report into Anti-Money Laundering Solutions has revealed that the annual cost of compliance is continuing to increase. In fact, the research by LexisNexis shows a more than 13% rise in the expense of compliance for financial institutions across the United States and Canada. The research is done by polling professionals to identify what is changing in the world of financial crime. The rise in spending is a trend that is noticeable across banks and FinTechs who are spending more today on Anti-Money Laundering Solutions than before the pandemic. The total cost for banks and FinTechs in this part of the world is approximately $56.7 billion.
Gerry Brennan Named One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - Gerry Brennan of Cloudbooking has been named as a One To Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in its fifth year, celebrates those entrepreneurs that are growing the UK's most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Alleghany Corporation and Its Affiliates Under Review With Positive Implications
AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (New York, NY) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as TransRe). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) [NYSE: Y] and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. Alleghany and Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. are headquartered in New York, NY. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of RSUI Indemnity Company and its reinsured subsidiaries, collectively referred to as RSUI Group (RSUI) (headquartered in Atlanta, GA).
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer Departures, Names Chief Executive Officer, Appoints a New Director, and Announces Share Buyback Authorization
Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (“GBLI”), today announced that David S. Charlton, Chief Executive Officer, and Reiner R. Mauer, Chief Operations Officer, are no longer officers or directors of GBLI (including its subsidiaries). GBLI’s board of directors appointed Joseph W. Brown, 73, as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr....
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Keystone (KEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Keystone (KEG) on October 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please...
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era
After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The policy environment in the late pandemic and post-pandemic era poses new obstacles to effective policy development — unless we adapt. Our new environment is characterized by three key features. A trio of challenges First, we’re in a time of declining trust in public institutions and their leaders. One recent survey found that more...
TVC Pro-Driver Announces EROAD Partnership to Provide Video Protection to Fleets
Company has teamed up with EROAD to increase safety and minimize financial risk and exposure. TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to trucking professionals, has announced a partnership with EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, to help fleets maximize safety, performance and compliance via dashboard cameras and fleet telematics.
FINRA Details Fines for Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Failures
Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- Anti-Money Laundering Compliance measures are being accelerated on a global level, including across North America. In the Fall this year, FINRA (Wall Street's self-regulator) announced that - for the first time - it was issuing guidance relating to member broker-dealers with respect to the potential penalties that could be exercised where firms are guilty of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance failures. Although it hasn't been confirmed by FINRA, it's thought that these new guidelines could be the first sign that the regulator is intending to intensify its anti-money laundering efforts - and expects member firms to do the same.
Politan Capital Management Takes Legal Action in Response to Masimo’s Attempts to Eliminate Stockholder Rights
Masimo’s Recent Bylaw Amendments Following Politan’s Engagement Effectively Preclude Stockholders from Nominating Director Candidates and Are Without Precedent. Politan Hopes for Constructive Engagement with Masimo Yet Now Needs to Defend Stockholder Rights in Court. Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), an 8.8% stockholder of Masimo Corporation...
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
DesignBundles Reveals How to Supercharge Christmas Sales
London, UK - October 22, 2022 - In the US alone, consumers are expected to spend more than $750 billion on Christmas gifts in 2022. Despite the increase in the cost of living, customers still want to show their loved ones how much they care - which means this festive season will be a busy one for businesses around the world.
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp
Path Hackers is a digital marketing Bootcamp designed to help people from all walks of life become career-ready in digital marketing. Whether you want to start your own business or work at a top-notch company, our affordable program will give you the education you need to succeed. With experienced instructors and a supportive community, you'll be on your way to achieving your marketing dreams in no time.
Truck-Lite Introduces Enhancements to Super 44® and 60® Series Warning Lights for Municipal, Construction and Refuse Fleets
Also available with heated option designed for snowplows, dump trucks and refuse vehicles. Truck-Lite, a global leader in LED lighting solutions for commercial vehicle applications, has introduced new warning light derivatives of its well-known Super 44® and 60® Series LED lights for municipal, construction and refuse fleets. Additionally, heated options of both lights are also available, completing an already strong lineup of heated LED lights that now provide customers with the most comprehensive cold-weather LED lighting solution in the industry.
