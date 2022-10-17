ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
country1037fm.com

List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina

Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
WYFF4.com

Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
WRBL News 3

Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association

"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association. In 1814, members of the Medical Society of South Carolina—largely a Charleston organization—founded the South Carolina Medical Association (SCMA) in an effort to organize physicians across the state. The object of the association was to advance the “common interests of the medical profession in South Carolina.” SCMA evolved into an influential professional body, providing leadership and support in statewide efforts to combat epidemic and endemic disease, build hospitals, provide vaccinations/inoculations and school examinations for children, improve medical and nursing education, and educate the public on medical matters. Since 1905, SCMA has published the Journal of the South Carolina Medical Association, the oldest medical journal in the South. Today, more than seventy percent of the licensed physicians in South Carolina were members of the South Carolina Medical Association.
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments

Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
WYFF4.com

2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WSAV News 3

Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?

(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.  Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
