Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
No excuse needed, just a photo ID for early voting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24 in South Carolina. This is the second election in South Carolina where an excuse is not required to cast a ballot before Election Day. This comes after legislation passed in May to change those voting rules. If you plan to...
WYFF4.com
Commitment 2022: Two candidates run for South Carolina House District 28
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two candidates are running for South Carolina House District 28. The district is in Greenville County. Republican Rep. Ashley Trantham is the incumbent in that seat. She was first elected in 2018. Trantham is a realtor and a business owner. Her Democratic challenger is John...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Which candidate are Lowcountry voters searching for ahead of the Mace-Andrews debate?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-In less than 48 hours, Rep. Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews will meet in the only scheduled debate for the First Congressional District just weeks before the election. Mace is working to hold onto the House seat she flipped by defeating incumbent Joe Cunningham (D) in 2020. Andrews, a local pediatrician, is […]
Escaped SC inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
country1037fm.com
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver finishes master’s degree
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced the Republican candidate in next month’s election for South Carolina Superintendent of Education recently finished her master’s degree. The candidate Ellen Weaver won the Republican nomination in a primary runoff earlier this year. However, she had not fulfilled...
Woman carjacked by man sleeping in car in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after sleeping in a woman’s car and then carjacking her in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Simmons for carjacking. According to deputies, while driving home from work a woman felt a gun press into her shoulder from the backseat. The victim told […]
Man shot, killed by South Carolina deputies after carjacking, standoff
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association
"S" is for South Carolina Medical Association. In 1814, members of the Medical Society of South Carolina—largely a Charleston organization—founded the South Carolina Medical Association (SCMA) in an effort to organize physicians across the state. The object of the association was to advance the “common interests of the medical profession in South Carolina.” SCMA evolved into an influential professional body, providing leadership and support in statewide efforts to combat epidemic and endemic disease, build hospitals, provide vaccinations/inoculations and school examinations for children, improve medical and nursing education, and educate the public on medical matters. Since 1905, SCMA has published the Journal of the South Carolina Medical Association, the oldest medical journal in the South. Today, more than seventy percent of the licensed physicians in South Carolina were members of the South Carolina Medical Association.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Poll: Who won the Mace-Andrews debate?
(WCBD) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat debate some of the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Did incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace win your support for a second term or did Democratic challenger […]
Comments / 2