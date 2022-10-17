Read full article on original website
John Christopher Colombo
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19,2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2,1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo, two daughters:...
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955.
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis. Forever cherishing their memories of Jenny are her...
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
First at 4 Forum: Michael Spatafore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum, joined First at 4. He talked about the Clarksburg History Museum’s partnership with the Robinson Grand for an upcoming event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
Stella Marie Mundell
Stella Marie Mundell, 94, went home to be with her Lord and savior and the love of her life who preceded her in death Wateman Mundell on October 18th, 2022. Stella was born December 10th, 1927, in Belington, West Virginia. Stella is survived by her loving children, Roger Mundell with...
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 20
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses not panicking. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall. Officials with the fabric and crafts store said the closing sale will start on Nov. 27. The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023. The store is located...
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged with first-degree murder after officers said he was connected to a man’s murder in September. Following an extensive investigation, 33-year-old John Wolfe, of Fairmont, planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint.
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown native Huey Mack has released a song that features country music superstar Brad Paisley. Huey, 30, entered the music scene in 2013 with a number 8 on the Billboard Rap Chart. Huey attended WVU for two years while developing his passion for music into a...
Parsons man charged for firing shotgun in store, barricading himself in home
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man is facing charges after officers said he fired a shotgun in a dollar store and barricaded himself inside of his home. Authorities received a call around 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a man shooting a light out at a dollar store in Parsons with a shotgun then taking off in a vehicle, according to a release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department.
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr. receive Big 12 honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers received Big 12 honors for their performance against Baylor on Thursday night. Casey Legg has been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Six games in and he has yet to miss a field goal, 10-of-10 for the Charleston native this season. Arguably the most important field goal of the year for Legg came against the bears, a 23-yarder for the Mountaineer with 33 seconds to go, that one sealed the deal on West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over reigning Big 12 Champs Baylor.
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations. For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground. Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more...
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Glenville State students learn about timber felling and chainsaw safety
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from the Glenville State University Department of Land Resources’ timber harvesting course recently had the opportunity to take part in the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Timber Felling and Chainsaw Safety Workshop. The workshop was organized by WVDOF Service Forester Jesse King and...
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC High School football rankings are in.
