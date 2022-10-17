MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers received Big 12 honors for their performance against Baylor on Thursday night. Casey Legg has been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Six games in and he has yet to miss a field goal, 10-of-10 for the Charleston native this season. Arguably the most important field goal of the year for Legg came against the bears, a 23-yarder for the Mountaineer with 33 seconds to go, that one sealed the deal on West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over reigning Big 12 Champs Baylor.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO