Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
PopSugar

Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video

Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
The Guardian

Vesper review – inventive, festering eco-parable from a teen-eye’s view

An ecological catastrophe has blighted Earth, wiping out most of humanity and dividing the remaining inhabitants of the planet into the elite, ensconced in fortified citadels, and the rest, eking out an existence on a diet of insect larvae and some kind of noxious bacterial broth. Thirteen-year-old Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) lives with her paralysed father among the less fortunates; her world is populated by mutant plants and adult threats, not least Jonas (Eddie Marsan), who has a ragtag bunch of children under his protection but who barters their blood for genetically tweaked seeds from the citadel.
PopSugar

Of Course Taylor Swift Got a "Midnights" Manicure

With just hours to go until the release of "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift did what any musician about to drop a wildly anticipated album would do: she gave herself a manicure. And since this is Swift, a lover of easter eggs and hidden messages, she painted her nails on theme with said album, with a midnight-blue design decorated with metallic star stickers. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her glittery nails.
PopSugar

Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie

Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
PopSugar

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Vows in Italy This Summer

In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are unveiling some special news to the public. On Oct. 19, the "Candy" actor revealed the private couple had secretly renewed their vows a few months prior. The pair each shared their own collection of photos alongside loving...

