Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Vesper review – inventive, festering eco-parable from a teen-eye’s view
An ecological catastrophe has blighted Earth, wiping out most of humanity and dividing the remaining inhabitants of the planet into the elite, ensconced in fortified citadels, and the rest, eking out an existence on a diet of insect larvae and some kind of noxious bacterial broth. Thirteen-year-old Vesper (Raffiella Chapman) lives with her paralysed father among the less fortunates; her world is populated by mutant plants and adult threats, not least Jonas (Eddie Marsan), who has a ragtag bunch of children under his protection but who barters their blood for genetically tweaked seeds from the citadel.
Of Course Taylor Swift Got a "Midnights" Manicure
With just hours to go until the release of "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift did what any musician about to drop a wildly anticipated album would do: she gave herself a manicure. And since this is Swift, a lover of easter eggs and hidden messages, she painted her nails on theme with said album, with a midnight-blue design decorated with metallic star stickers. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her glittery nails.
Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie
Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Vows in Italy This Summer
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are unveiling some special news to the public. On Oct. 19, the "Candy" actor revealed the private couple had secretly renewed their vows a few months prior. The pair each shared their own collection of photos alongside loving...
