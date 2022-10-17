Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
HangOverEasy: an ‘egg-cellent’ rebrand allows for continuous ‘egg-spansion’The LanternColumbus, OH
Ethyl & Tank captivates the attention of Ohio State students and Columbus natives alikeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Push the Full 90 But Fall to MSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State pushed hard for the full 90 minutes on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against No. 6 Michigan State. But a late first half goal from the Spartans would prove to be the only difference in a 1-0 MSU win. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1/1 Buckeyes Set to Host No. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth in National Championship Rematch
*Due to the Ohio State football game on Saturday, limited parking will be available for women’s hockey fans starting at noon in the Lane Ave Garage. Parking and admission are free for Ohio State women’s hockey games. No. 1/1 Ohio State vs. 4/5 Minnesota Duluth. Time: 6 p.m....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes to Appear on BTN Four Times in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Wrestling fans will be able to watch four Big Ten Conference matches in 2023 on the Big Ten Network, the conference office announced Thursday. The first opportunity will be when the Buckeyes travel to Indiana Jan. 6 to face the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. in Bloomington. Another road match, against rival Michigan, also will be carried by BTN Jan 27 in Ann Arbor. That match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16 Buckeyes Open Homestand vs. Bentley
The No. 16-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens a four-game homestand with two nonconference games vs. Bentley this week. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Value City Arena in Columbus. Big Ten Plus will stream the games and live statistics will be available.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Women’s Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team has set its 2023 season, head coach Meredith Paulicivic announced Thursday. The 2023 campaign marks the 53rd season of Ohio State women’s gymnastics and the fourth season in the state-of-the-art Covelli Center. Ohio State starts the year hosting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Open Big Final Week vs. MSU Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is still very much in the mix for a Big Ten regular season title and has a huge final week as the Buckeyes host the top two teams in the standings in Michigan State and Northwestern. The No. 6 Spartans are in town on Thursday with first touch set for 7 p.m. ET on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Join Us: Back-to-Back Games of Ohio State vs. Iowa
This weekend, don’t miss both chances to watch a top-10 Buckeyes squad host the Hawkeyes!. On Friday, Oct. 21, the No. 6 women’s volleyball team looks to secure its eighth consecutive win starting at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the second-ranked football team returns to the ‘Shoe for a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Engel Again Named Big Ten Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After her fourth Top 2 finish of the season, Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been selected Big Ten Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. This is the third Big Ten weekly honor of the season for Engel and the fourth of her career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sweep Fighting Illini
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-5, 8-1 B1G) swept (25-10, 25-23, 25-23) Illinois (9-10, 4-5 B1G) on Wednesday evening inside the Covelli Center during the mental health awareness match. The Buckeyes took control early in the first set, never trailing to earn the 25-10 set...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Regula and Sadlocha Preview Bentley Series
This week, the No. 16-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens a four-game homestand with two games vs. Bentley. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Value City Arena.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State 14th in Preseason AP Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Associated Press released its 2022-23 preseason poll on Tuesday with the Buckeyes being ranked No. 14. View full poll HERE. Earlier this month, Ohio State was selected to finish second by the coaches and third by the media in the Big Ten preseason polls. Senior guards Taylor Mikesell and Jacy Sheldon were selected to the preseason All-Big Ten teams by both the coaches and media.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Ranked In CSCAA Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are each ranked in the top 15 in the first edition of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) 2022-23 Division I Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings; the women are ranked fifth and the men are ranked 12th.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Strengthens NIL Resources with Addition of INFLCR Local Exchange
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Athletics is strengthening its NIL programing for its student-athletes with the announcement of its partnership with industry leader INFLCR. The Ohio State Local Exchange is a tool to connect Ohio State student-athletes with interested businesses, collectives, or individuals to streamline the process of generating business activity related to their Name, Image and Likeness.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST IOWA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Shoe on Saturday. On the potential of the offensive line moving forward:. “We’ve got so many weapons of offense. I’m just excited to see what we...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State to Face Indiana & Bellarmine This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team starts the stretch run of its 2022 regular season this weekend with a pair of games away from home. The Buckeyes face Indiana in a key Big Ten contest on Friday afternoon and then tangle with Bellarmine on Sunday in Louisville, Ky.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell Makes Ann Meyers-Drysdale Preseason Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association (WBCA) announced the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award on Tuesday with senior guard Taylor Mikesell being on the list. View the full list HERE. Named after the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
ITA Midwest Regionals Up Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the ITA Midwest Regional Championship, which runs Thursday through Tuesday in the Varsity Tennis Center. Admission is free. The singles and doubles winners will receive automatic berths into the ITA National Fall Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Oct. 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Set to Host Iowa in Big Noon Matchup
Ohio State fans are asked to wear scarlet and “Scarlet the ’Shoe” for this game that will be broadcast nationally by FOX Sports. The network’s pregame tailgate show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be on campus and set up adjacent to the Ohio Stadium SE Tower and next to the RPAC.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
TITLE IX: Karen LaFace’s Decorated Career
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Diver Karen LaFace had an extremely decorated career in Columbus and went on to achieve greatness both in and out of sport after earning her degree. LaFace, who was a diver for the Buckeyes from 1985-88, had a phenomenal 1986-87 season. She was the NCAA Champion on the 1-meter springboard and was the Diver of the Year. She won the 3-meter dive at the Big Ten Championships. LaFace was named the Ohio State Athlete of the Year in 1987.
Comments / 0