COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Wrestling fans will be able to watch four Big Ten Conference matches in 2023 on the Big Ten Network, the conference office announced Thursday. The first opportunity will be when the Buckeyes travel to Indiana Jan. 6 to face the Hoosiers at 7 p.m. in Bloomington. Another road match, against rival Michigan, also will be carried by BTN Jan 27 in Ann Arbor. That match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO