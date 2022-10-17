ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy fires 22 aces in Stockholm win

American Maxime Cressy served up 22 aces and rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in first-round action at the Stockholm Open on Monday in Sweden.

Cressy also had to overcome 11 double faults, but did so easily by hitting 56 total winners and saving eight of nine break points.

The only seeded player in action was No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark, who defeated Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 7-5, 6-2. Chile’s Cristian Garin and Russia’s Aslan Karatsev were also winners.

European Open

No. 5 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain swept past Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4, in the first round in Antwerp, Belgium.

Evans’ countryman Jack Draper needed an hour flat to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2. Draper’s second-round opponent will be Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, the top overall seed.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet pulled off a comeback win over Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

–Field Level Media

