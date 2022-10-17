Destin Fishing Rodeo Leaderboard: 2 weeks left

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — There are 2 weeks left to register and compete in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. A lot of leaders have dropped off the board during the Oct. 15 & 16 weekend.

Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 17.

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Stephen McCoin – Soddy Daisy, TN – 91.4 lbs Charter Boat – King Mackerel Mitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbs Jacey Rogers – Destin, FL – 24.8 lbs Charter Boat – Grouper John Mroczho – Cartersville, GA – 55.6 lbs James Black – Pensacola, FL – 51.0 lbs Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 5.2 lbs Marsha Simonds – McKeesport, PA – 5.0 lbs Charter Boat – Scamp Kevin Greene – Destin, FL – 15.4 lbs Brad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs Charter Boat – Wahoo Hunt Solomon – Carterville, TN – 49.2 lbs John Faulkenburg – Monrovia, IN – 41.0 lbs Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Dean Beamont – Striker, OH – 25.0 lbs Willie R. Beedle, Jr. – Atlanta, GA – 24.8 lbs Charter Boat – Black Snapper Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs Brian Bullock – Cartersville, GA – 9.8 lbs Charter Boat – Triggerfish Miranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbs Ernie Schimpf – Dousman, WI – 8.2 lbs Party Boat – King Mackerel Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 29.0 lbs Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 25.0 lbs Party Boat – Grouper Michael Barnett – Shelbyville, KY – 40.6 lbs Logan Woods – Thompson Station, TN – 37.4 lbs Party Boat – Amberjack Marlin Perry – Ashland City, TN – 57.6 lbs Allen Palmer – Ringold, GA – 40.0 lbs Party Boat – Blackfin Tuna Austin Brady – Shephardsville, KY – 23.4 lbs Robert Dills – Caryville, TN – 23.0 lbs Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 6.0 lbs Edward McClendon – Douglasville, GA – 5.4 lbs Party Boat – Scamp Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs Party Boat – Wahoo Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 54.6 lbs Josh Moneymaker – Niceville, FL – 54.0 lbs Party Boat – Almaco Jack George Gray – Santa Rosa, FL – 24.6 lbs Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs Party Boat – Black Snapper Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 13.2 lbs Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs Party Boat – Triggerfish Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 17.4 lbs Benny Baugh – Madisonville, KY – 12.2 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs Carl Holland – Sparta, IL – 28.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs Jake Edwards – Nashville, TN – 3.0 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbs Stephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs Randy Hacker – Oneida, TN – 7.8 lbs Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs Lane Schollmeyer – Old Summit, MS – 5.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Brooks Reid – Freeport, FL – 41.0 lbs Tayte Lothian – Geneva, AL – 37.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 50.6 lbs Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Deanna Ovsak – Niceville, FL – 22.4 lbs Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 4.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs Allen Atha – Fayatteville, GA – 8.8 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Larry McKenzie – McCalla, AL – 23.4 lbs Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs Milton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Lance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Justin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Kord Price – Marlo, OK – 24.2 lbs Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Joseph Kisinger – Oklahoma City, OK – 3.2 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs John Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Christel Kelly – Ft. Walton Beach, FL -10.6 lbs Alex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs Ladies – King Mackerel Kelly Lupola – Navarre, FL – 40.4 lbs Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 33.2 lbs Ladies – Grouper Brittany Brown – Pell City, AL – 39.6 lbs Michelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs Ladies – Amberjack Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Deanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs Ladies – Wahoo Taylor Kilgore – Jacksonville, AL – 52.2 lbs Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 29.8 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 45.0 lbs Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 37.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Jeb Staples – Destin, FL – 35.4 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs Elios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs Senior – King Mackerel William Sexton – Destin, FL – 34.0 lbs Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs Senior – Grouper Snonky Taylor – Wellington, FL – 40.4 lbs Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs Senior – Blackfin Tuna Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs Senior – Wahoo Luis Mendez – Kennedale, TX – 29.8 lbs Larry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbs Andy Cronon – Harrison, TN – 21.2 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Joshua Epperson – Shalimar, FL – 13.8 lbs Andrew Sweeny – Fort Worth, TX – 13.2 lbs Billfish – Largest Sailfish Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper Missy January – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs Ben Albert – Germantown, OH – 2.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper Brett Koehler – Shelbyville, IL – 51.4 lbs Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack Jerry Johnston – Shelbyville, IL – 89.4 lbs Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs David Bazylak – Destin, FL – 156.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 179.2 lbs Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs Jonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 16.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo Magdy Khalyl – Jefferson, IN – 52.6 lbs Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs Kellie Ellis – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbs Paul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 3.0 lbs Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel Bill Ireland – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Flounder Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species Camrin Pearson – Niceville, FL – 24.2 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – King Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 4.0 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead Julian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Speckled Trout Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 3.2 lbs Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark Andrea Chambers – Grove City, OH – 335.4 lbs Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 27.2 lbs Blake Dumas – Miramar Beach, FL – 20.2 lbs The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 6.0 lbs Jonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 3.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper Eric Simmons – Memphis, TN – 30.8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Adam Mraz – Atlanta, GA – 20.8 lbs Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 17

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

Destin Fishing Rodeo staff wants to remind folks that the event is not just for anglers. Those walking the Destin harbor can watch the weigh-ins behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

