Destin, FL

Destin Fishing Rodeo Leaderboard: 2 weeks left

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — There are 2 weeks left to register and compete in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. A lot of leaders have dropped off the board during the Oct. 15 & 16 weekend.

Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 17.

Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd
AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs Stephen McCoin – Soddy Daisy, TN – 91.4 lbs
Charter Boat – King Mackerel Mitch Meroyman – Gallatin, TN 25.6 lbs Jacey Rogers – Destin, FL – 24.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Grouper John Mroczho – Cartersville, GA – 55.6 lbs James Black – Pensacola, FL – 51.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR – 108.8 lbs Bart Wagner – Lake Havasu, AZ – 96.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Blackfin Tuna Jason Aaron – Lacassas, TN- 28.0 lbs Cole Fisher – Sansberry, IN – 25.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Mingo Snapper Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 5.2 lbs Marsha Simonds – McKeesport, PA – 5.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Scamp Kevin Greene – Destin, FL – 15.4 lbs Brad Cowles – Tolland, CT – 14.2 lbs
Charter Boat – Wahoo Hunt Solomon – Carterville, TN – 49.2 lbs John Faulkenburg – Monrovia, IN – 41.0 lbs
Charter Boat – Almaco Jack Dean Beamont – Striker, OH – 25.0 lbs Willie R. Beedle, Jr. – Atlanta, GA – 24.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Black Snapper Angela McInturff – Blountsville, TN – 10.6 lbs Brian Bullock – Cartersville, GA – 9.8 lbs
Charter Boat – Triggerfish Miranda Williams – Bon Air, AL – 8.6 lbs Ernie Schimpf – Dousman, WI – 8.2 lbs
Party Boat – King Mackerel Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 29.0 lbs Jerry Matusak – Freeburg, IL – 25.0 lbs
Party Boat – Grouper Michael Barnett – Shelbyville, KY – 40.6 lbs Logan Woods – Thompson Station, TN – 37.4 lbs
Party Boat – Amberjack Marlin Perry – Ashland City, TN – 57.6 lbs Allen Palmer – Ringold, GA – 40.0 lbs
Party Boat – Blackfin Tuna Austin Brady – Shephardsville, KY – 23.4 lbs Robert Dills – Caryville, TN – 23.0 lbs
Party Boat – Mingo Snapper Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 6.0 lbs Edward McClendon – Douglasville, GA – 5.4 lbs
Party Boat – Scamp Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 8.4 lbs Edward Seger – Mary Esther, FL – 7.4 lbs
Party Boat – Wahoo Felix Alejandro – Alpharetta, Georgia – 54.6 lbs Josh Moneymaker – Niceville, FL – 54.0 lbs
Party Boat – Almaco Jack George Gray – Santa Rosa, FL – 24.6 lbs Mike Blose – Crestview, FL – 20.4 lbs
Party Boat – Black Snapper Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 13.2 lbs Jack Wallin – Destin, FL – 12.6 lbs
Party Boat – Triggerfish Ashleigh Boldin – Lebanon, TN – 8.8 lbs Samuel McIntire – Crestview, FL – 8.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – King Mackerel Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 17.4 lbs Benny Baugh – Madisonville, KY – 12.2 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Grouper Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 14.4 lbs Mike Kelly – Goodletsville, TN – 12.6 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Amberjack Tiana Farnsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 30.2 lbs Carl Holland – Sparta, IL – 28.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Blackfin Tuna David McKinley – Alabaster, AL – 23.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Mingo Snapper Ross Setters – Shreveport, LA – 3.2 lbs Jake Edwards – Nashville, TN – 3.0 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Scamp Nicholai Dimeglio – Knoxville, TN – 3.8 lbs Stephen Dimeglio – Memphis, TN – 2.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Almaco Jack Sean Martin – Matthews, NC – 18.6 lbs Thomas Martin – Austin, TX – 17.4 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Black Snapper Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 8.4 lbs Randy Hacker – Oneida, TN – 7.8 lbs
Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals and Real Estate 25′ & Under – Triggerfish Jace Diamond – Gulf Breeze, FL – 6.2 lbs Lane Schollmeyer – Old Summit, MS – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – King Mackerel Brooks Reid – Freeport, FL – 41.0 lbs Tayte Lothian – Geneva, AL – 37.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Grouper Andrew Dover – Destin, FL – 50.6 lbs Chris Taylor – Miramar Beach, FL – 50.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Amberjack Will Wilson – Piperoad, AL – 64.4 lbs Pickett Reese – Piperoad, AL – 57.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Deanna Ovsak – Niceville, FL – 22.4 lbs Alex Betancourt – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.0 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Mingo Snapper David Tijerina – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 4.2 lbs Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 4.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Scamp Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 10.6 lbs Allen Atha – Fayatteville, GA – 8.8 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Wahoo Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 101.0 lbs Travis House – Rocksboro, NC – 97.6 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Almaco Jack Larry McKenzie – McCalla, AL – 23.4 lbs Eric Sappenfield – Miramar Beach, FL – 23.2 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Black Snapper Judson Upshaw – Banks, AL – 10.2 lbs Milton Harris – Shalimar, FL – 5.4 lbs
Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House Private Boat – Triggerfish Robby Rush – Destin, FL – 10.2 lbs Mike Breon – Banks, AL – 9.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – King Mackerel Steve Arrowsmith – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 12.8 lbs Lance Stokes – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 12.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Grouper Guy Santucci – Destin, FL – 29.8 lbs Justin Gibson – Dothan, AL – 28.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Amberjack Kord Price – Marlo, OK – 24.2 lbs Aaron Saunders – Williamsburg, Ohio – 21.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Blackfin Tuna Mike Mahaffey – Mt. Orab, OH – 23.0 lbs Chris Adams – Isabella, MO- 19.6 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Mingo Snapper Joseph Kisinger – Oklahoma City, OK – 3.2 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 3.0 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Scamp Tana Varner – Navarre, FL – 3.8 lbs Bruce Brandewie – FWB, FL – 2.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat- Almaco Jack Betsy Kinsinger – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.4 lbs John Hitsos – Mary Esther, FL – 2.4 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Black Snapper Christel Kelly – Ft. Walton Beach, FL -10.6 lbs Alex Davidson – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 7.2 lbs
Community Bank 25′ & Under Private Boat – Triggerfish Billy Zumwalt – Fayetteville, NC – 7.4 lbs Tim Vaughan – Bowling Green, KY – 3.6 lbs
Ladies – King Mackerel Kelly Lupola – Navarre, FL – 40.4 lbs Chris Oliver – Valparaiso, FL – 33.2 lbs
Ladies – Grouper Brittany Brown – Pell City, AL – 39.6 lbs Michelle Simpson – Eastland, TX – 21.0 lbs
Ladies – Amberjack Katlyn Selph – Benson, SC – 68.8 lbs Deanna Williams – Sylacauga, AL – 67.4 lbs
Ladies – Blackfin Tuna Denise Lentz – Tatersville, KY – 23.6 lbs Cassie Cox – Louisville, KY – 23.6 lbs
Ladies – Wahoo Taylor Kilgore – Jacksonville, AL – 52.2 lbs Misty Fariss – Niceville, FL – 29.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – King Mackerel Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 45.0 lbs Will Sexton – Destin, FL – 37.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Grouper Fisher Parker – Destin, FL – 41.6 lbs Jeb Staples – Destin, FL – 35.4 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Amberjack Brody Williams – Manchester, TN – 71.4 lbs Elios Borne – New Liberty, KY – 63.8 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Blackfin Tuna Bubba Berry – Shreveport, LA – 24.2 lbs Jacob Duncan – Ruidoso, NM – 21.6 lbs
Langer’s Juice Company Junior Angler – Wahoo Noah Jung – Chelsea, AL – 27.8 lbs Mason Ashe – Waynesville, MO – 26.6 lbs
Senior – King Mackerel William Sexton – Destin, FL – 34.0 lbs Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 17.4 lbs
Senior – Grouper Snonky Taylor – Wellington, FL – 40.4 lbs Charlie Kornegay – Childersburg, AL – 28.8 lbs
Senior – Amberjack Rob Webster – Memphis, TN – 70.8 lbs Cactus Schroeder – Abilene, TX – 66.8 lbs
Senior – Blackfin Tuna Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 23.2 lbs Bill Faulkner – Helena, AL – 20.6 lbs
Senior – Wahoo Luis Mendez – Kennedale, TX – 29.8 lbs Larry Fisher – Louisville, KY – 22.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore- Barracuda Jim Bernecker – Spring Valley, OH – 21.8 lbs Andy Cronon – Harrison, TN – 21.2 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – Bonito Russell Marshall – Tyler, TX – 17.0 lbs Kim Blackman – Harrodsburg, KY – 15.8 lbs
Half Hitch Offshore – Dolphin Joshua Epperson – Shalimar, FL – 13.8 lbs Andrew Sweeny – Fort Worth, TX – 13.2 lbs
Billfish – Largest Sailfish Jamie Seamon – Prattville, AL – 50.4 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Cobia Eric Chester – Tampa, FL – 34.2 lbs Becky Pemerton – Nashville, TN – 29.0 lbs
Boathouse Oyster Bar Reef – Lane Snapper Missy January – Destin, FL – 3.4 lbs Ben Albert – Germantown, OH – 2.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Grouper Brett Koehler – Shelbyville, IL – 51.4 lbs Ryan Conlan – Tallahasse, FL – 42.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Amberjack Jerry Johnston – Shelbyville, IL – 89.4 lbs Garrett Nestor – Social Circle, GA – 63.4 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Scamp Jon Baker – Marietta, GA – 16.6 lbs Donald Grayson – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – 16.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowfin Tuna Bryan Simmons – Cartersville, GA – 159.6 lbs David Bazylak – Destin, FL – 156.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Big Eye Tuna Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 179.2 lbs Connor Clauson – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 122.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Dolphin Kyle Conlan – Tallahassee, FL – 25.2 lbs Jonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 16.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Wahoo Magdy Khalyl – Jefferson, IN – 52.6 lbs Diane Lewis – Destin, FL- 50.8 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Almaco Jack James Lawson – Statesboro, GA -16.4 lbs Kellie Ellis – Destin, FL – 9.2 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Snowy Grouper Jonelle Bell – Destin, FL- 23.6 lbs Paul Schoenberg – Navarre, FL – 18.6 lbs
Fort Walton Machining Extended Voyage – Yellowedge Grouper Kristen Sharp – Fort Walton Beach, FL – 19.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Flounder Chuck Magill – Niceville, FL – 3.0 lbs Kevin MacDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 2.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Redfish Kevin (Mac) McDaniel – Shalimar, FL – 7.6 lbs Brandon Hembree – StrawberryPlains, TN – 7.2 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Sheepshead Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.6 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Spanish Mackerel Barry Hardin – Memphis, TN – 6.0 lbs John Cathey – Needville, TX – 5.0 lbs
The Ship’s Chandler and Shimano Inshore – Speckled Trout Dave Bromley – Eagan, MN – 3.8 lbs Matt Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 3.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Spanish Mackerel Bill Ireland – Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 2.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Pompano Jason Cameron – Navarre, FL – 3.2 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Redfish Dylan Ellsworth – Mary Esther, FL – 6.0 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Speckled Trout Jaycob Carino – Miramar Beach, FL – 2.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Flounder Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 2.4 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Senior Any Species Charles Gleason – FWB, FL – 24.8 lbs
Okaloosa Island Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf – Junior Any Species Camrin Pearson – Niceville, FL – 24.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Flounder Ethan Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – King Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 4.0 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Redfish Deandre Gantt – FWB, FL – 5.2 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Sheepshead Julian Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 3.4 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Speckled Trout Derrick Dover – Mary Esther, FL – 1.8 lbs
Kayak – Brum Sitcer Memorial – Spanish Mackerel Dennis Kalmon – Bloomington, IN – 3.2 lbs
Mason Hupp Memorial Mako My Day Shark Andrea Chambers – Grove City, OH – 335.4 lbs Joe Civiletto – Chandler, AZ – 305.4 lbs
BOTE Paddleboards Paddleboard – Any Species Jerry Harris – Shalimar, FL – 27.2 lbs Blake Dumas – Miramar Beach, FL – 20.2 lbs
The Trophy Center FIRST FISH River Prater – Rockmart, GA – 8.4 lbs
The Wynsong Jim Wilson, Jr. Memorial Billfish Catch and Release Gregg Lewis – Destin, FL – 6.0 lbs Jonathan Smith – Canton, GA – 3.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Barrel Fish Adam Meyer – Destin, FL – 19.0 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Tile Robert Johnson – Shalimar, FL – 12.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Kitty Mitchell Dan Doherty – Platte City, MO – 3.2 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Snowy Grouper Eric Simmons – Memphis, TN – 30.8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Warsaw Garrett Thornton – Blackshear, GA – 333. 8 lbs
Charter Boat Twilight Deep Drop – Largest Yellowedge Grouper Adam Mraz – Atlanta, GA – 20.8 lbs
Stats last checked at 11:00 am Oct. 17

Not all divisions have been entered since some fish have not yet been caught. The full printout list can be found online.

The rodeo lasts until Oct. 31. The last day to register a boat and participate is Oct. 30.

Destin Fishing Rodeo staff wants to remind folks that the event is not just for anglers. Those walking the Destin harbor can watch the weigh-ins behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

