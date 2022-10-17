ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

SpaceX Crew-4 Astronauts make a splash in Atlantic after ISS mission

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEY30_0icjv8AS00

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WSAV) – Those hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida on Friday might have noticed a splash, not so much from a bottlenose dolphin, but from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, who returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown after their mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and spending 170 days in orbit.

Astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti and the spacecraft were retrieved from the ocean by Teams aboard SpaceX recovery vessels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPM2T_0icjv8AS00

The international crew has spent nearly six months on the ISS conducting science.

“Their work aboard the orbiting laboratory will help prepare future explorers for future space missions,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a written statement. “Working and living on the space station is the opportunity of a lifetime, but it also requires these explorers to make sacrifices, especially time away from loved ones. Kjell, Bob, Jessica and Samantha, thank you for your contributions over the past six months to science, innovation, and discovery!”

Throughout their mission, the astronauts contributed to science such as how improvements to space diet affect immune function and the gut microbiome, explored possible adverse effects on astronaut hearing from equipment noise and microgravity and they examined a concrete alternative made with a material found in lunar and Martian dust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMhse_0icjv8AS00

The astronauts also investigated microgravity-induced changes in the human immune system similar to aging, tested a novel water-reclamation membrane and did a host of maintenance activities on the ISS and technology demonstrations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northrop Grumman, city negotiating lease extension at Cecil Commerce Center

Northrop Grumman Storage Systems Corp. and the city are negotiating a three-year lease renewal for one of the global aerospace and U.S. military contractor’s aircraft repair support spaces at Cecil Commerce Center. An Oct. 18 memo from the city Office of Economic Development shows Northrop Grumman is asking the...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

NAS JAX Air show officially kicks off tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX Air Show is back, and some folks got to preview the action today. All vendors were in place, and so were all the airplanes, choppers and jets. “It’s always awesome to come to see our impressive navy aircraft,” said Petty Officer Aaron Lee....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

FlexCold opens cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville

FlexCold announced Oct. 20 it opened its almost 150,000-square-foot Jacksonville cold-storage warehouse in North Jacksonville. That comes as the city is reviewing civil engineering plans for a proposed 170,440-square-foot expansion as FlexCold Phase 2. Arco Design/Build LLC of Atlanta and Jacksonville-based England-Thims & Miller Inc., the project’s civil engineer, submitted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown

The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports Addix seeking city support for Jacksonville move, expansion

Screenprinting, embroidery and apparel manufacturer Sports Addix LLC is asking the city for a $50,000 grant to support renovation and expansion of its facility on Jacksonville’s Eastside near Talleyrand. A memo and project summary issued Oct. 12 by the Jacksonville Office of Economic Development shows the company is asking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Family business, family approach key to 60 years of success

The Tom Trout name has become synonymous with custom home building in the Jacksonville area and have developed a reputation over the past 60 years since they have been in business. Sixty years is a long time to be around and successful for any business, and there are certain factors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Chef Love shares love in her food

Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The Dolly Llama in Ponte Vedra is not your usual dessert shop

Founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and European restaurateur and entrepreneur, Samuel Baroux, The Dolly Llama made their dream of working together into a reality. When looking to put their concept into fruition, Samuel and Eric, agreed that Dolly would be the perfect representation for their ice cream and waffle brand, bringing all that fun llama spirit into creative dessert concoctions, happy customers and great, fun vibes!
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy