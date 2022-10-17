Rubio & Demings Square Off In First & Only Debate Ahead Of Election
Senator Marco Rubio and Congresswoman Val Demings square off in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Charles Zelden says Rubio is ahead of Demings in the latest Mason-Dixon Poll 49-to-42-percent. He expects Demings to go after Rubio on his abortion stance and will call him an absentee Senator. He expects Rubio to counter saying his record speaks for itself. Zelden believes this all boils down to turnout since most Florida voters only weigh in along party lines, giving Rubio the advantage. The debate gets underway at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth.
