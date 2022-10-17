ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Florida Suspect Slashes K-9 During Arrest

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wn6q4_0icjv6P000

BRADENTON-- A police dog with the Manatee Sheriff's Office is recuperating after getting cut up by a suspect who tried to smash up deputies last Friday (14th).

The Sheriff's Office says deputies spotted a stolen set of wheels in the parking lot of a Walmart on State Road 64 East. They say the driver intentionally rammed a cruiser, then drove over a shopping cart corral and headed west. The helicopter tracked the car until it crashed into a fence on US 301. Deputies say 36-year-old Christopher Darlington climbed out and broke into an unoccupied house on the 3600 block of 27th Street East, then camped out in the main bedroom.

Deputies surrounded the home and repeatedly told Darlington to surrender. When he didn't, they sent in their K-9, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois named Loki. Deputies say Darlington swung two large knives, cutting Loki on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly arrested. Loki went to a veterinary hospital.

Deputies say Darlingon had fentanyl and stolen property from the house. He is now charged w9ith several crimes. He already had two outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Photo: Manatee Sheriff/ Canva

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide

Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
Click10.com

Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again

HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
HUDSON, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy