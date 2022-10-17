Florida Suspect Slashes K-9 During Arrest

BRADENTON-- A police dog with the Manatee Sheriff's Office is recuperating after getting cut up by a suspect who tried to smash up deputies last Friday (14th).

The Sheriff's Office says deputies spotted a stolen set of wheels in the parking lot of a Walmart on State Road 64 East. They say the driver intentionally rammed a cruiser, then drove over a shopping cart corral and headed west. The helicopter tracked the car until it crashed into a fence on US 301. Deputies say 36-year-old Christopher Darlington climbed out and broke into an unoccupied house on the 3600 block of 27th Street East, then camped out in the main bedroom.

Deputies surrounded the home and repeatedly told Darlington to surrender. When he didn't, they sent in their K-9, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois named Loki. Deputies say Darlington swung two large knives, cutting Loki on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly arrested. Loki went to a veterinary hospital.

Deputies say Darlingon had fentanyl and stolen property from the house. He is now charged w9ith several crimes. He already had two outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Photo: Manatee Sheriff/ Canva