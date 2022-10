Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is seeking reelection to represent the people of Yonkers for another two years in Albany, Sayegh is seeking his third, two-year term representing the 90th Assembly District, which includes 90% of Yonkers. Sayegh is running on his record of delivering for the City he has served in so many ways for 45 years in different ways.

YONKERS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO