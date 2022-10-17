Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost...
Letters: My teachers mean a lot to me. Why aren't they paid more?
I am sure I speak for many of my fellow students when I say that teachers are among the most valuable people in my life. Why are they paid so little? In the South Bend Community School Corp., starting teacher pay is $42,000-$44,000. This is drastically low for a job requiring at minimum a four-year degree. It is $20,000 under the average starting pay for someone just finishing a four-year degree. The average high school teacher...
Kait 8
Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Legal marijuana could be coming to five additional states after the midterm elections. NORML, which advocates for legalization and follows the issue around the country, said measures that make it onto the ballot usually pass. “State level ballot initiatives have largely been very successful when it...
Comments / 0