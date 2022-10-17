ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Dallas police located critical missing 72-year-old man

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is happy to announced a critical missing 72-year-old man has been found Thursday. According to police, Leonard Ray Rhodes was last seen walking around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4500 block of S. Lancaster Road in Dallas. Police were concerned over...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two maternity ward nurses killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
WFAA

'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland

GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend. "The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.
RadarOnline

Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
WFAA

Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
