Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
New Steakhouse Coming to Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash laid to rest in El Paso
Jacob Arellano died in a collision with a wrong-way driver October 12th. The female driver is now charged with intoxication manslaughter for his death.
Dallas police located critical missing 72-year-old man
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is happy to announced a critical missing 72-year-old man has been found Thursday. According to police, Leonard Ray Rhodes was last seen walking around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4500 block of S. Lancaster Road in Dallas. Police were concerned over...
WFAA
North Texas officers killed: Steve Nothem II & Jacob Arellano
The death of Carrollton Ofc. Nothem happened the night before the one-week mark of Dallas Ofc. Arrellano's death.
KHOU
Two hospital employees dead after shots by suspect at Dallas hospital, sources say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot by a Methodist Hospital police officer after fatally shooting two hospital employees Saturday morning, Dallas police sources have confirmed to WFAA. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership...
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
We interviewed the father and son who went viral for enjoying the 'FC Dallas Monster Taco'
DALLAS — Imagine going to a soccer game, enjoying some concession-stand delicacies and witnessing a high-stakes penalty shootout win on a Monday night. Then you see yourself plastered all over the internet, going viral because of the pregame meal you enjoyed. That's this week's reality for two FC Dallas...
5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano. DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound.
Two maternity ward nurses killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
'Boneyard' skate park opens this weekend in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — North Texas skaters have a new playground to ride on as the city of Garland has opened a massive new skate park this weekend. "The Boneyard in Garland" had its grand opening Saturday at Rick Oden Park. This park is the first opened in the city and is the second largest in the state at 46,000 square feet.
fox4news.com
North Texas man who killed one, injured 3 others at Dallas tire shop charged with federal hate crime
DALLAS - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a man with federal hate crimes resulting in the death of one person and attempting to kill four others. 37-year-old Anthony Torres went to Omar's Wheels and Tires in Pleasant Grove on Christmas Eve in 2015 and shot at employees and customers inside, according to the indictment.
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.
A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.Police arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack, 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.Hogg was arrested weeks...
Dallas police ask for help identifying woman in vehicle wanted in connection to deadly hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an August fatal hit-and-run. According to DPD, officers were called to 5600 Botham Jean Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20. Officers said a woman could...
Man arrested, charged after causing 'total destruction' at Denton City Hall
DENTON, Texas — Denton police have arrested one suspect after he reportedly broke into Denton City Hall and caused destruction inside, including defecating in the City Manager's Office. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old David Lopez, who was charged with criminal mischief with a loss greater than $2,500. Lopez...
She doubles as an officer and a counselor. Dallas officer works to help other officers cope with trauma.
DALLAS — After the bullets fly and the crime scenes are cleared, there is the aftermath to deal with. “Once everything is over and you come home and you sit down and you’re at home with your family or yourself, here comes the mind. Here are the thoughts and the what-ifs,” said D.D. Mathis-Thornton.
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
WFAA
Body of fallen Carrollton officer escorted to funeral home
Fallen officer Steven Nothem was escorted by police to a funeral home. He died after his squad car was hit.
Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash
CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
WFAA
