Shreveport, LA

ktoy1047.com

Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana

Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business

I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61

Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
VERNON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
brproud.com

Study: Louisiana is one of the deadliest states to drive in

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wherever you are, there is always a risk when you get behind the wheel. A study conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win broke down the top 10 deadliest states to drive in and Louisiana was on it. According to the study, Louisiana ranks as...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own

A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - Teen twins in Texas, starving and beaten, got out of their house and went door to door begging for help, officials said. A woman answered a bizarre knock on the door at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Others in the neighborhood did not answer, some out of fright, but she did.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA

