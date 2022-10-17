Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business
I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Study: Louisiana is one of the deadliest states to drive in
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wherever you are, there is always a risk when you get behind the wheel. A study conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win broke down the top 10 deadliest states to drive in and Louisiana was on it. According to the study, Louisiana ranks as...
2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
$100K bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) - Teen twins in Texas, starving and beaten, got out of their house and went door to door begging for help, officials said. A woman answered a bizarre knock on the door at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Others in the neighborhood did not answer, some out of fright, but she did.
Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
