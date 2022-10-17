Read full article on original website
Related
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
One person shot, two on the run in alleged Tyler North Broadway shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a person was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, near the 2500 block of North Broadway Avenue. According to authorities, officers are searching for two people who allegedly took off on foot after the shooting. The victim was shot multiple times and has been taken to a […]
KLTV
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A court reporter’s failure to keep record of hearings has led to a reduced sentence for a Gilmer man who was convicted of endangering a Smith County deputy and leading deputies on a pursuit by a jury in 2021. Joel Lee Gonzales will spend 49...
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
KLTV
Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for two people charged in connection with the death of a man in Smith County who was tied to a wheelchair. Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023. Thompson faces a charge of manslaughter for the June 2021 death. According to an indictment, Thompson caused the death of Larry Coffey by tying him to a wheelchair and failing to provide adequate supervision while Coffey was tied to the wheelchair.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 21, 2022
SHORT, CARLE MARIE – INSUFFICIENT BOND/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. STRANGE, SHAMBRISHA MONTANA – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<. WRIGHT, LATRAY DEMON – FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-PV/POSS OF WEAPON; BS-UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; BS-POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; JNISI-THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. FLANERY, BRANDON LEE – POSSESSION...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Two suspects identified, warrants issued in connection with drive-by shooting in Forney
FORNEY, Texas — Two more alleged suspects have been identified and warrants issued in connection with a drive-by shooting in Forney which occurred earlier this year. Two other named suspects had previously been arrested in connection with the case, according to police. The drive-by shooting occurred on April 25,...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Forney police seeking public's assistance identifying two individuals
FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the two individuals shown below. If anyone has any information on the possible identity of the two subjects please contact Detective Lyles at (972) 552-6343. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman...
Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA
Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Tyler pastor who is serving 10 years probation for defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Thursday. He received two years of deferred adjudication. He is the son of the Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, who was convicted for charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
Family of young Smith County woman finds closure after murderer pleads guilty
TYLER, Texas — After her murderer pleaded guilty Tuesday, the family of a Diamond Samantha Cruz said they now have some closure for a loved one with a big smile, love for her children and warm personality. Cruz, 21, of Tyler, was killed Aug. 9, 2020 at a Smith...
ktalnews.com
Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Tyler man wanted, suspected of allegedly shooting someone in their car
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Officials said Kendrick Bell, 27, is wanted for questioning in a case and is a suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting where he allegedly shot […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 3