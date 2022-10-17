At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO