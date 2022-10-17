ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others

At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire

Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for two people charged in connection with the death of a man in Smith County who was tied to a wheelchair. Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023. Thompson faces a charge of manslaughter for the June 2021 death. According to an indictment, Thompson caused the death of Larry Coffey by tying him to a wheelchair and failing to provide adequate supervision while Coffey was tied to the wheelchair.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Oct. 21, 2022

SHORT, CARLE MARIE – INSUFFICIENT BOND/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. STRANGE, SHAMBRISHA MONTANA – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<. WRIGHT, LATRAY DEMON – FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-PV/POSS OF WEAPON; BS-UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; BS-POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; JNISI-THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. FLANERY, BRANDON LEE – POSSESSION...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants

A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA

Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Tyler pastor who is serving 10 years probation for defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Thursday. He received two years of deferred adjudication. He is the son of the Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, who was convicted for charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
