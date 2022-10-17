Leon Marchand vs. Carson Foster: World-Class Rematch Among Most-Anticipated Men’s Races for College Season

Danny Krueger, Kelly Pash Lead Texas to Sweeps of Indiana and Texas A&M. In a battle that came down to the final 100 yards of racing, the Texas men took down Indiana in exciting showdown between two of the country’s top college programs Friday afternoon in Austin. The Texas-Indiana dual meet came as part of a three-time event also featuring Texas A&M, and it was the Longhorns coming out on top of the Hoosiers and Aggies in both men’s meets and both women’s meets.

