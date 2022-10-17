ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Marchand vs. Carson Foster: World-Class Rematch Among Most-Anticipated Men’s Races for College Season

By David Rieder - Senior Writer
 5 days ago
Regan Smith Scorches Swift Time in 200 Backstroke As Arizona State Pro Group Shines

Regan Smith Scorches Swift Time in 200 Backstroke As Arizona State Pro Group Shines. During breaks of the Arizona State-Wisconsin dual meet on Saturday, several members of the Arizona State pro group stepped to the blocks for time trials. Leading the way was Regan Smith, the world-record holder in the 200-meter backstroke who passed on her final years of eligibility at Stanford to turn professional and train under the watch of Bob Bowman.
Anthony Grimm No Longer Swimming After Strong Freshman Year at Texas

Anthony Grimm No Longer Swimming After Strong Freshman Year at Texas. At last year’s NCAA Championships, Texas freshman Anthony Grimm swam the first leg of the Longhorns national-runnerup 200 medley relay, combining with Caspar Corbeau, Alvin Jiang and Cameron Auchinachie to swim a time of 1:21.36, only 0.23 behind champion Florida. But Grimm is now leaving the sport. He confirmed his decision in an Instagram post.
Danny Krueger, Kelly Pash Lead Texas to Sweeps of Indiana and Texas A&M

Danny Krueger, Kelly Pash Lead Texas to Sweeps of Indiana and Texas A&M. In a battle that came down to the final 100 yards of racing, the Texas men took down Indiana in exciting showdown between two of the country’s top college programs Friday afternoon in Austin. The Texas-Indiana dual meet came as part of a three-time event also featuring Texas A&M, and it was the Longhorns coming out on top of the Hoosiers and Aggies in both men’s meets and both women’s meets.
